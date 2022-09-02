Vanessa Acosta loves animals, especially dogs.
A detective for the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit, she has seen the damage created by pet owners.
In her time as an investigator, she has witnessed dogs who came within an inch of death — dogs who were malnourished and mutilated.
“One time when I was in the Mission Valley (Command Center), I got a case with this little black dog that had a four-inch collar embedded into her neck,” Acosta said. “I wanted her to get rescued, so I ended up pulling her from Animal Services, paying for her vet and finding her a home.”
After that incident, Acosta wanted to do more for abused canines.
She established Law N Paws, a nonprofit animal rescue group, in 2017.
When dogs are brought into the group’s private shelter, volunteers feed, neuter, vaccinate, microchip and embed them with a heart guard.
The goal is to find them a caring and loving home.
“We’re saving these babies through criminal cases and with acquiring our rescues through law enforcement,” Acosta said.
The group has rescued over 200 pups that have suffered cruelty and neglect.
“A lot of the dogs that have come in have been abandoned,” Acosta said. “They also come from starvation cases where their owners don’t feed them. Then there are some cases where they were being tortured and beaten.”
The shelter has over 60 dogs ready to be adopted.
Acosta said most of the dogs show great improvement over time.
“They have a lot of energy right now,” Acosta said. “They get their daily exercise in our own yards, and we have our volunteers play with them to get that much needed human interaction.”
Randy Quintana, who has been volunteering since December 2021, donates his time, energy and money to Law N Paws.
The customer experience director at East El Paso Animal Hospital, also directs people interested in adopting a dog to the group.
“I take any days off that I can when Vanessa’s having events so that I can contribute that way and bring people into her organization,” Quintana said. “I would love to potentially have some bigger donors. I would love to see Vanessa get more money so that she can make more shelters.”
Acosta said Law N Paws is always looking for more funding for food and specific treatments.
Some dogs either need orthopedic care or regular medication, Acosta said.
“We spend thousands to take care of our pups,” Acosta said. “By the grace of God, a lot of our donations come from social media, and we make just enough to make ends meet. None of us get paid for this. We do this on our own time.”
While Law N Paws occasionally receives grants from other animal groups, they also accept donations through their website — lawnpaws.org.
People have the option to donate either by mail or through Amazon Smile, PayPal and CashApp.
The donations will help dogs like Zoey, a one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepard mix.
Acosta said Zoey’s owner would forcibly get her intoxicated.
“The owner would get in the car and get high with her,” Acosta said. “She would fall, and the owner thought it was funny. He ended up getting arrested and she went with us.”
Zoey’s story is one of many where dogs faced tragic conditions.
“Regardless of all the abuse that they went through, these babies are very loving and caring,” Acosta said. “They just need the care and attention.”
The adoptation process starts through their website or on their social media channels.
“Before we can adopt them out, we do require home checks because we don’t want them to end up back in that situation again,” Acosta said. “We also schedule a meet and greet to make sure these potential owners can get along with the pups that way we know they would be in a secure environment.”
Since starting Law N Paws, Acosta has appreciated the support she has received, and she hopes to continue to grow.
“We would like to have people to jump on board and have a younger generation to carry on with our mission,” she said. “People need to give these dogs a chance and just be willing to adopt or donate either their time or by giving a bag of dog food. It goes a long way with us and definitely for the pups.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132.
