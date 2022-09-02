Vanessa Acosta loves animals, especially dogs. 

Maverick Law N Paws

Maverick is a six-year-old male shepherd mix who loves other dogs and is leash trained.
Dottie Law n Paws

Dottie, a 3-year-old female boxer mix, is sweet and good with humans and other dogs. She is leash and potty trained, and is looking for a forever home.
Vanessa Acosta, director of Law N Paw

Vanessa Acosta, director of Law N Paws and a detective for the El Paso Police Department, enjoys time with Simba, a two-year-old male shepherd mix. Simba is easy going and gentle.
