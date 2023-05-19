It isn’t unusual for an eight-year veteran to excel in his particular sport.
It is, however, uncommon when the eight-year veteran is just 13 years old.
Kolby Gonzales, a seventh grader at Pecos Cyber Academy in Las Cruces, recently won a gold medal at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Brasileiro in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
A Gracie Barra El Paso Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy student, Gonzales reached the gold medal platform by beating four opponents by submission. He was so dominate, no one scored a single point against him.
“My father got me involved in jiu jitsu when I was 5 and I fell in love with it immediately,” he said. “I started competing in tournaments shortly after that. I used to do team sports when I was younger, but I found that I enjoyed single sports better because the results are all on me. If I win or I lose, it all comes down to me.”
Gonzales has done a whole lot of winning.
His impressive resume includes a six-time gold medal champion at Gi Worlds, a five-time gold medal champion at No Gi Worlds, a two-time gold champion at Pan Kids, a five-time gold medal national champion, a four-time gold medal international champion and a winner of two gold medals at the Abu Dhabi Combat Club Open, with one of the medals being in the adult division.
With all the titles, the most recent in Brazil is one he had his sights on.
“I had fought in the Brazilian nationals (Brasileiro tournament) last year, and I got third,” he said. “I was really upset, but I knew I had to win. That loss motivated me a lot. I trained every day. Hard work pays off. I’m grateful for this opportunity to represent in Brazil.”
To say that Gonzales was a natural at jiu jitsu is an understatement.
“Not long after Kolby started practicing jiu jitsu, one of the instructors, Roberto Alencar, saw him compete in a local tournament and was so impressed with him that he asked us to try to enter him in a world championship event in Long Beach, California,” said Michael Gonzales, Kolby’s father. “I initially said no, that Kolby wasn’t ready, but Alencar convinced me to enter him and that’s when Kolby won his first two world titles.”
Though Kolby was only 5 years old at the time, he did have an added incentive to excel.
“I had promised him that if he did well, we’d take him to Legoland,” Michael Gonzales said. “After he won, he didn’t care about the gold medals hanging on his neck, he just walked up to me and asked, ‘hey dad, are we still going to Legoland?’”
Though his father has no background in jiu jitsu, he may be the source of his son’s toughness.
“My sport of choice was rodeo. I used to ride bulls, maybe that’s where Kolby gets his stubbornness,” Michael Gonzales said with a laugh. “I went to Sul Ross State in Alpine on a rodeo scholarship.”
Though bull riding may be considered the toughest sport anyone can partake in, it doesn’t compare to being a parent of an athlete.
“I’ve ridden bulls in front of God knows how many people without any nerves at all, but I see my son competing on that mat and I’m nauseous, I’m choked up, I’ve thrown up, I’m a complete mess,” he said. “Kolby could be competing with some of the world’s top people in jiu jitsu watching him and he’s cool as a cucumber with zero nerves, but I make up for it in the background, I promise you.”
Legoland may have been Kolby’s main motivation at 5, but as the years have gone by, most of his success can be attributed to his instructor, Jeff Vigil.
“I knew Kolby was special from day one. His energy and his passion really stood out,” said Vigil, a third-degree black belt with 22 years of teaching experience. “You always need that physical strength to be successful but it’s his mental drive and confidence that sets him apart.”
Vigil said the mental aspect of jiu jitsu helps in everyday life.
“Jiu jitsu has so much to do with learning how to be comfortable in a very uncomfortable position or situation,” Vigil said. “In regular life when someone is cutting you off on the road or you’re having a hard day at work, you learn how to cope with situations in a steady and calm manner and turn those negatives into positives.”
Vigil said he is impressed with what Kolby Gonzales has done so far.
“If Kolby stays on track, he can continue winning championships and that’s what I like to do, to train champions whether in jiu jitsu or in life,” Virgil said. “In jiu jitsu, the Abu Dhabi Combat Club Open is the sports’ Olympic Games. It takes place every two years and that’s where I believe Kolby can eventually compete for a title.”
The jiu jitsu champion is also making his parents proud in the classroom. Recent assessment testing shows him at a 10th grade level in math and an 11th grade level in English.
“His mom and I have been to every one of his tournaments except two,” his father said. “We support him on the mat and in the classroom. I believe all kids should experience jiu jitsu. It helps with their self-esteem, it’ll keep kids from getting bullied and teaches them self-respect.”
Kolby, who has recently begun MMA training at Jackson Wink in Albuquerque, credits jiu jitsu for allowing him to see far beyond the Southwestern United States.
“I’ve been to Brazil twice and all over the United States,” he Kolby. “We’re also planning to compete in places like Saudi Arabia, Dubai and in Europe. It’s really special for me to see so much of the world, but it’s also an honor to represent everyone who has helped me along the way, friends, family, sponsors. Most importantly I just want to make everybody proud.”
