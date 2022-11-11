Celebrate El Paso artists at Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show Nov. 19 and 20 at Epic Railyard Event Center.
The annual show features fine arts and crafts from nationally known artists and established artists from our region, as well as emerging artists.
The event includes live music and food trucks. There will be an interactive art booth presented by Roaring Rage, El Paso’s Number 1 Rage Room. There will also be a paint challenge at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 for artists participating in the show. Artists will donate their paintings to a silent auction at the end of the challenge.
Apodaca is an El Paso illustrator and muralist whose black and white line drawings weave native plants and the human existence into surreal, dream-like compositions. Her works usually include nopales, yucca and creosote to represent endurance, strength and life. She has created more than 15 murals in El Paso. Merchandise featuring her designs will be on display and for sale.
Now in its 52nd year, Las Artistas features the region’s only juried art competition with more than 100 artists participating. Artists include students from the UTEP Fine Arts department, Candy Mayer, Hal Marcus, the Titovets and others.
DeadBeach Brewery will also be on hand serving craft beer and other beverages. Desert Moon will serve coffee.
