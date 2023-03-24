On March 19, 2023, former Texas Western College basketball player Willie Cager passed away on the Miners’ 57th anniversary of their win over Kentucky.
The 81-year-old spent more than 50 years in El Paso and always had a spot at the baseline of the Don Haskins Center to watch his alma mater.
Cager was a major part of the TWC teams that rose to prominence in the mid-1960s. When his career with the Miners ended in 1968, the man nicknamed “Scoops” averaged 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also started in the 1966 NCAA Championship game and finished with eight points and six rebounds against Kentucky.
Cager was always giving back to the community. He coordinated YISD’s after school program, teaching basketball fundamentals to elementary students. He also started the Wille Cager Foundation to raise money for multi-purpose athletic and academic complexes for El Paso’s youth.
Years ago, Cager joined Haskins as a guest on his radio show. Here are some outtakes:
Haskins: We were having a chalk talk before the Kentucky game and (assistant coach) Moe Iba and I are all excited. So, I turned around to look back because I thought our players would be bright-eyed, and Cager and Bobby Joe Hill were asleep. And that ended the session that afternoon with me throwing an eraser against the wall and I went into a tirade. You think a guy playing for the National Championship would be uptight, but uptight enough to go to sleep.
Cager (laughing): I was sound asleep and snoring. What could I tell you. When they said let’s go play, I was ready to play.
Haskins: They didn’t think that anyone could beat them.
Cager: You’re right. We had two or three notches that we could turn up. You had to have the right chemistry and once we did that, the game was over.
Haskins: We’d leave Willie out there four to four and a half minutes, and trainer Ross Moore would say “I hate to take Willie out because he’s really playing good.” But when we put him in, I didn’t know if he was going to be real good sometimes or damn bad. (Cager laughing). I didn’t know what he was going to do. I don’t think he knew what he was going to do. I never saw a guy he couldn’t take it by. We had one play where we put everyone on one side of the floor, threw it to him, and he would piddle around with it, get called for walking, and he never walked. He’d make some kind of move that the officials had never seen before. Had he not had his bad heart murmur, he would have been in the NBA for several years.
Cager: Those moves were from the New York schoolyards.
Haskins: I didn’t teach you that?
Cager: I’m afraid not. Coach Haskins tried to alter my shot. He wanted me to shoot the ball high and stuff. But that wasn’t me. I had a little set shot and I had a pump fake and take it to the hole.
Haskins: That’s true. I know one thing. He could get to the basket with it. He shot lots of free throws and caused lots of things to happen for the rest of the guys.
Cager: Before I came to El Paso, I played in the city league in New York and I averaged 35 points per game. So, it was an adjustment down here to average nine or ten points per game.
Haskins: What are you trying to say Willie?
Cager: Well … (starts laughing)Haskins: Like Nolan Richardson, he said “I averaged 22 before you got here, and you cut me down to 12.”
Cager: That’s about right. (both laughing) In New York, I played with Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Earl “The Pearl” Monroe. I played on 55th street with the Rucker Pros.
Haskins: I remember seeing Nate Archibald play in New York City and he had gloves on because there was snow on the ground. The thing that made these guys from New York City so good was that there would be like 50 kids, one basketball, and if you got beat, you didn’t get to play anymore. So you played hard.
Cager: Or you would go home. I wanted to play.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.