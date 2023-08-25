On Saturday afternoon, the UTEP football team officially kicked off its 2023 season on the road in Jacksonville, Ala.
Their opponents, the Jacksonville State Geamecocks, played in its first ever FBS game as members of Conference USA.
The Miners entered the season with a veteran team, veteran head coach and plenty of high hopes.
In 2022, UTEP was a trendy pick to finish near the top of C-USA.
Not this year.
The preseason media poll has UTEP picked to finish sixth.
The Miners could use that lack of respect as motivation.
Last season, the Miners had plenty of chances to return to a bowl game for the second straight season, something the team has not accomplished since 2005.
However, UTEP could not hold a huge first half lead in San Antonio and they lost out on their postseason dreams against UT-San Antonio.
Now, C-USA has an entirely different look. Gone are the Roadrunners, along with North Texas, Rice, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and UAB.
Their replacements include New Mexico State, Liberty, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State.
UTEP has never been considered one of the better teams in C-USA, but that could change this season.
Coach Dana Dimel is in his sixth year with the Miners, and his program has improved dramatically from when he arrived in El Paso in 2018.
He won seven games in 2021 and five last season, but his team has played well at home.
The Miners are 11-3 in the Sun Bowl over the past three years. In fact, they have played so well in Sun Bowl Stadium, that all they need to do is be a .500 team on the road and they would be a regular bowl team.
Will the UTEP football team be able to take the next big step in its progression and go from a competitive football team to a consistent winner?
First, they need senior quarterback Gavin Hardison to have the best season of his career. That means a completion percentage of 60 percent or better with a two to one touchdown to turnover ratio.
Last season, he completed 52 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hardison is third all time in passing yards and fourth in completions. He also has wide receiver Tyrin Smith back, after the 5-foot, 7-inch senior caught 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
On offense, the Miners also have the best returning offensive line in C-USA and a running game that is loaded with talent.
Deion Hankins is back and looks bigger and better than ever. He is now 235 pounds and looks poised for a huge season.
Newcomer Mike Franklin is a taller version of Hankins, and 5-foot, 6-inch sophomore Torrance Burgess Jr. provides the perfect change-of-pace style of running to complement the ground-and-pound style of UTEP’s larger backs.
They also have Aaron Dumas, who is hoping to be granted a waiver from the NCAA so he can join the Miners already stacked backfield.
Defensively, UTEP returns playmakers like Praise Amaewhule, Keenan Stewart, Tyrice Knight and Kobe Hylton.
All four are poised to have big seasons on a defense that is ready to pick up where they left off last season.
Dimel said he would like to see his defense register more sacks and force more turnovers in 2023.
Maurice Westmoreland looks like a star in the making and he will start at defensive end opposite Amaewhule.
Torey Richardson is back from an injury that cost him all of last season. The Miners also added former University of New Mexico cornerback AJ Odums to the starting lineup.
When you add everything up, you have a veteran team that is hungry to deliver a special season for the Miner Maniacs. I can see this team winning nine games and contending for a league championship.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.