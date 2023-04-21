Over the past 100 years, El Paso has seen some of the best professional baseball players pass through the Sun City.
Names such as Cohen, Alou, Lansford, Goodwin, Schrom, Higuera, Sheffield, Jaha, all played in an El Paso uniform.
Hall of Famer Randy Johnson once pitched here. During that time, Minor League Baseball games were played at Dudley Field or Cohen Stadium and now Southwest University Park.
Nine different major league baseball franchises have been affiliates of El Paso Minor League teams, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, California Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres.
With all the hardball history that the Sun City has been associated with, nothing has ever compared to what happened over six-days.
Fernando Tatis Jr. made his long anticipated El Paso Chihuahuas home debut during the team’s six game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.
He already played the previous series with the club in Sacramento, but this would be his first time at Southwest University Park.
Tatis Jr. was long rumored to play in Triple-A but that never did. He was supposed to be a member of the Chihuahuas roster in 2019, but instead he made the Padres roster after a strong spring training.
He was also expected to be in El Paso as he recovered from a wrist injury that sidelined him for most of last season, but the Padres sent him to Double-A San Antonio where he played for current Chihuahuas manager Phillip Wellman.
After four games with the Missions, Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
Since he could return to the Padres on April 20, the 24-year-old was allowed to play games in the Minor Leagues prior to his return to San Diego.
El Paso was the beneficiary of the uber talented ballplayer and fans were left in awe by his performance.
Tatis Jr. played in four of the Chihuahuas six games against the Isotopes. During the homestand, he hit six home runs and drove in 13 runs. In all, he finished with seven home runs, 15 RBIs, and a .590 on base percentage in only 39 plate appearances.
On April 13, Tatis Jr. had one of the best single game performances ever by an El Paso professional baseball player.
He had five hits in six at bats, including three home runs and eight runs batted in. He added a double and finished just a triple shy of the cycle. The Chihuahuas hit a total of six home runs that night and they beat the Isotopes 19-6 in front of 7,875 fans at Southwest University Park.
Although some people in attendance were upset with his suspension and booed the young Padres star, most baseball fans who came to see Tatis Jr. cheered while marveling at his hitting prowess during his short time in El Paso.
He also signed autographs for young fans in Sacramento and at Southwest University Park.
It remains to be seen how Tatis Jr. will perform when he returns to the Padres on April 20. If his hitting display with the Chihuahuas is any indication, El Niño will have no trouble returning to the slugging star that made him one of baseball’s most exciting players.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
