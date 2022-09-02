The NFL season begins Thursday when Buffalo travels to SoFi Stadium to face defending Super Bowl champion, the Los Angeles Rams.
With that in mind, here are my four bold predictions for the 2022 season:
The Green Bay Packers will play in Super Bowl LVII.
Everyone is ready to write off Aaron Rodgers after another disappointing playoff exit. They also traded his favorite receiver Davonte Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards and he is not slowing down despite that he is approaching 40-years-old. El Pasoan Aaron Jones could have a monster year without Adams since he has always been a reliable receiving target in addition to his running ability. The Packers do not have any serious threats in the NFC North as just a handful of teams in the conference look to be as strong. Green Bay will return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011.
The Dallas Cowboys will hire Sean Payton after another disappointing season.
Jerry Jones spent the offseason telling the media that Mike McCarthy is his head coach. However, the team does not appear to be any better now than they were a year ago. Instead, the torn hamstring injury to offensive tackle Tyron Smith could doom America’s Team before the season starts. Dallas plans to move first round pick Tyler Smith to left tackle. That will not help solve the team’s issues that will again make Cowboys fans ready for another coaching change. Even if the team wins the NFC East Division or makes the Wild Card, it will be another quick exit for Dallas. That is when Jones brings back the one guy who might be able to solve the franchise’s playoff woes, Sean Payton.
The Buffalo Bills will have the best record in the NFL.
After years of watching the New England Patriots rule the AFC East, the Bills have arrived as the new dominant team in their division. With franchise quarterback Josh Allen at the controls, Buffalo will only get better and better. After winning 11 games last season, the Bills will improve to 13-4 in 2022. They do have tough road games against the Rams, Ravens and Bengals along with a late October home date with the Packers. That being said, Buffalo is the real deal and they will dominate the AFC East with home field advantage throughout the playoffs in one of the toughest environments to play in January.
Three Teams from the AFC West will make the playoffs.
When you look at the toughest division in the NFL, it starts and ends with the AFC West. While the Denver Broncos have upgraded with quarterback Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders added Davonte Adams. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game in Justin Herbert to go along with a scary defense, and the Kansas City Chiefs have more weapons for Patrick Mahomes than ever. The toughest part about this division is to pick which team will not be playing postseason football. All of them are capable of not only making a playoff run but also going to Glendale.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
