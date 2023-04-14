When Keitha Adams left UTEP after 16 years for Wichita State in the spring of 2017, the reason for her departure was obvious.
It was a chance to return to her home state where she started coaching basketball.
In fact, she had coached at both the high school and junior college level before taking her first Division 1 job with the Miners.
“I’m a small-town Kansas girl who grew up watching the Shockers,” Adams said when she was introduced six years ago. The move back to Kansas brought her closer to her family, especially her mom Sue.
During her six seasons at Wichita State, Adams was never able to bring the Shockers the same success she experienced with the Miners.
However, she did win 18 games this season and her team upset top seed South Florida in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Wichita State lost to Houston in the AAC semifinals but received an at-large bid to the WNIT Tournament.
At the same time, UTEP head women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker sent shockwaves of his own when he announced two weeks ago that he was resigning from his post with the Miners.
Like Adams at Wichita State, Baker had just completed his best season since arriving in El Paso, taking his team to the WNIT. However, he turned down an extension to stay on at UTEP and instead is planning to take a break from basketball and coaching.
Suddenly UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter needed to hire a head women’s basketball coach for the first time in his tenure.
Baker was campaigning for his associate head coach Todd Buchanan to get the job, since the two had worked together during the past four seasons. Rather than promote Buchanan or conduct a national search, Senter chose to bring back the winningest head coach in the history of the UTEP women’s basketball program.
Adams has four postseason appearances (two NCAA, two WNIT) while she was on the bench for the Miners. That includes their first-ever NCAA Tournament win over Western Kentucky and a memorable WNIT finals appearance that featured a pair of sellout crowds at the Don Haskins Center. She also lead UTEP to four Conference USA championships (three regular season, one tournament).
Adams knows El Paso, the fan base, and most importantly, how to coach. She made people notice the UTEP women’s basketball program and her coaching style brought back comparisons to Don Haskins. During her first stint with UTEP, Adams grew extremely close to The Bear and the two developed a special relationship on and off the court.
The only question now is how Adams will adjust to the evolution of college basketball.
The transfer portal was just starting to grow when she left El Paso, and now, coaches are dealing with the likelihood of roster turnover every season.
Add in Name Image Likeness (NIL), and building a consistent winner is a much different challenge in 2023.
Her first challenge will be to retain players from last season’s 20-win Miner team. That includes talented stars like Jazion Jackson, N’Yah Boyd and Elina Arike. Longtime associate coach Ewa Laskowska is expected to return with Adams to UTEP along with assistant coach and former UTEP guard Kelli Bagley.
The reunion will be a welcome one for El Paso, and Adams will look to recapture her Miner Magic when she returns to the Don Haskins Center later this year.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
