With the NFL preseason underway, it brought back memories when the Dallas Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Sun Bowl Stadium.
It seems like a lifetime ago, but from 1996 to 1998, the Cowboys played three “controlled scrimmages” to the delight of its excitable fan base.
The easiest way to describe it was a glorified practice, although the crowd that poured into the stadium did not seem to care.
Unlike NFL exhibition games, during these controlled scrimmages, the score is not kept.
Rather, the Cowboys and Oilers ran over 80 plays with an NFL officiating crew, but the players did not hit with the same intensity that fans would normally see during a “real” game.
The Cowboys had just won its third Super Bowl in four years and owner Jerry Jones had a dynasty that was on top of the NFL.
The Triplets – Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin - were the nucleus of the offense while Deion “Prime Time” Sanders had joined the Cowboys in 1995 after five years with the Falcons and one with the 49ers.
At the time, the Cowboys were arguably the most popular professional sports franchise in the country.
The only other team that compared to them was the Chicago Bulls.
But El Pasoans loved their Cowboys.
Case in point.
In 1996, less than a year after I joined the KLAQ Morning Show, we were asked what would be a great April Fool’s Day joke for the Q’s audience?
I suggested that we announce the Dallas Cowboys would play an exhibition game at the Sun Bowl against the New York Giants.
Of course, the story was completely fabricated, but we told everyone that tickets would go on sale at 10 a.m. at the UTEP Ticket Office.
When they opened their doors a few hours later, the ticket office had to hire extra staff to handle the volume of phone calls from Cowboys fans.
We never alerted the UTEP Ticket Office staff to the joke, so they had no idea what anyone was calling about.
I remember the radio station general manager receiving an angry call from the director of the UTEP Ticket Office. A few months later, Dallas sold out the stadium for that first ever controlled scrimmage.
I recently found a few photos that I took from the last controlled scrimmage between the Cowboys and Raiders in 1998.
The Cowboys had already played the same format over the previous two seasons against the Oilers and the San Diego Chargers.
The 1998 practice with the Raiders would be the final time the Cowboys played on the Sun Bowl turf.
Unlike the first scrimmage, which drew a sold-out crowd, just over 40,000 fans attended the 82-play practice with the Raiders.
That did not keep some people from paying up to $110 to watch the team’s scrimmage.
My memories of those events are still vivid.
The nucleus of Cowboys Super Bowl dynasty – Aikman, Smith, Irvin and Sanders - participated in the three scrimmages.
Fans had a great time and there was even talk of Jerry Jones moving his team’s practice headquarters from St. Edwards University in Austin to the Sun City.
Unfortunately, those plans never came to fruition but thousands of El Pasoans still had the opportunity to watch their beloved Cowboys play in Sun Bowl Stadium.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso.You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
