On Tuesday, May 16, I celebrated a birthday that many consider a milestone – the big 5-0!
To commemorate the special occasion, I wanted to take a trip back in time to that day in 1973 to see what was happening in the sports world.
I was born in Brooklyn, New York, just six days after the New York Knicks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to win its second and last NBA title.
In fact, they had just been honored at City Hall by Mayor John V. Lindsay in front of 2,000 cheering Knicks fans. That team featured future Hall of Famers like Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Jerry Lucas, Bill Bradley and Dave DeBusschere. Also on that team was reserve forward Phil Jackson, who would be inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame nearly 40 years later after winning 11 rings as head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Lakers.
Willie Mays was also in the headlines as the 42-year-old had just announced that 1973 would be his final season in the Big Leagues, although he refused to announce his retirement from baseball. Mays spent the end of his career playing for the New York Mets and the team reached the World Series for the second time in five years.
Unfortunately, they lost to the Oakland A’s in seven games and Mays lost a few balls in the sun during the second game of the Series, which the Mets ended up winning 10-7 in 12 innings. Mays’ last hit would come in the same game. He only had one more at bat during the final five games.
At the same time, the “Say Hey Kid” was preparing to leave baseball, Nolan Ryan had just thrown the first of what would become a Major League record seven no-hitters. Ryan was only 26 when he beat Kansas City 3-0 at Royals Stadium on May 15, 1973 in front of only 12,205 fans. Exactly two months later, he no-hit the Detroit Tigers, 6-0.
In tennis, Bobby Riggs was in the news because three days earlier, he had defeated Margaret Court in the original Battle of the Sexes, 6-2 and 6-1 in Ramona, Calif.
In fact, New York Daily News sports columnist Dick Young had written that Billy Jean King had no chance to beat the 55-year old Riggs unless he “finds it expedient for her to do so.” As it turns out, King was able to make the most of the opportunity later that year when she defeated Riggs in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, at the Astrodome in Houston.
I also checked the El Paso newspapers at the time I was born. The big local story was that El Paso Sun Kings utility infielder Kurt Russell had suffered a strained rotator cup muscle in his right shoulder and would be lost for the next eight weeks.
One day later, he was given his unconditional release from the Sun Kings by team president Bing Russell, who also happened to be Kurt’s father.
The 21-year old had been off to the best start of his pro career and he was hitting .586 after two weeks prior to his injury. A big reason why Russell was given his release was so he could make a movie or two that summer.
At the time of his injury, the Sun Kings were off to an 18-9 start and they were in first place in the Texas League’s West Division, leading San Antonio by 3 ½ games. Unfortunately, El Paso went only 51-62 over the rest of the season and they finished in second place.
Meanwhile, Russell never played another pro baseball game in El Paso again, but he did go on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Not a bad backup plan.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.