A year ago, Ivan Melendez had just wrapped up a historic college baseball career at the University of Texas by winning every major individual award.
Last July, he was selected in the second round by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB Draft.
Towards the end of the 2022 Minor League Baseball season, the former Coronado High School star made his professional debut with the Visalia Rawhide in the California League.
In 25 games, Melendez batted .207 with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Many expected the Hispanic Titanic to repeat A-Ball to begin 2023, but the Diamondbacks decided to start him off at High A Hillsboro in the Northwest League.
In April, Melendez was hitting just .091 in seven games with no home runs and just one RBI. He was placed on the seven-day injured list with a sore left hand. The injury might have explained his slow start to the season and lack of power early on.
Instead of sending him back down to Visalia to get his confidence back, the Diamondbacks allowed Melendez to work out his early struggles and stay with the Hops. That decision turned out to be a wise one for everybody involved.
In May, Melendez started to see his adjustments at the plate pay off. In 22 games with Hillsboro, he batted .310 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. Arizona named him the organization’s Minor League Player of the Month for May.
In June, the Hispanic Titanic has been equally as impressive, hitting .308 with seven more home runs and 15 RBIs. His power numbers are almost even from the past two months. He also hit for the cycle on June 23, becoming the first Hops player to accomplish that feat at home.
How hot has Melendez been at the plate recently? Last week, he hit .393 with two home runs, four doubles, five RBIs, and 23 total bases. He won the Northwest League’s Player of the Week Award for the week of June 19-25.
Collecting awards is something that Melendez has been doing for quite a while.
The way he has been hitting, a midseason promotion to Double-A is a definite possibility for the 23-year-old El Paso native.
As much as his hitting has been making headlines around Minor League Baseball, the Diamondbacks have allowed Melendez the opportunity to play first base and third base this season.
So far, the results look promising. In 23 games at first base, he has a .995 fielding percentage, while he has committed just three errors at third base in 26 games for a .960 fielding percentage.
His defense at both corner infield positions has been strong, and it will be interesting to see if Arizona continues to play him at both positions as he moves up in the Minor Leagues.
The Diamondbacks are in first place in the National League West and are one of the best underdog stories in baseball. Melendez is ranked by MLB.com as the seventh best prospect in the Diamondbacks system, but he could rise up that list by the All-Star break.
If he continues to hit like he has been these last two months, it will not be long before the Hispanic Titanic arrives in Phoenix for good.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
