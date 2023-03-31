When Rodney Terry left his head coaching position at UTEP with three years left on his contract, many Miners fans were confused.
Why would someone go from being a college basketball head coach to an assistant?
However, anyone who knew the longtime Texas assistant understood that he could not pass up an opportunity to return to Austin and join the staff of new Longhorns’ head coach Chris Beard.
In a short time, he helped recruit a loaded roster that had Texas poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. That is exactly what happened. Except it was Terry leading the team and not Beard.
Nobody could predict the chain of events that would happen after an incident in Beard’s home last December.
The 50-year old was arrested after an incident with his fiancée and he faced third degree felony charges for family violence.
Three weeks later, the University of Texas fired Beard and named Terry the interim head coach.
Ole Miss hired Beard as their head coach just weeks after the Travis County DA dropped the domestic violence case against him.
Rather than crumble from the media firestorm surrounding the Beard incident, Terry and his team responded with terrific play on the court. Texas won the Big 12 Tournament and went all the way to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They finished 22-8 with Terry in control and the Sporting News named him the National Coach of the Year in college basketball.
That was enough for Texas Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte who rewarded him with a five-year contract worth more than $15 million.
Terry officially became the 26th head coach of the University of Texas men’s basketball program.
At his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Terry called the job “an opportunity of a lifetime. To be the head coach here, it's a dream come true for myself. I'm a native Texan and a Texas guy through and through.”
When you look at Terry’s resume, you see that he has had 13 players drafted into the NBA in a nine-year span, including a pair of National Players of the Year in T.J. Ford and Kevin Durant. He has also coached 12 McDonald’s All- Americans. With all of his success over the years, why did Terry not win more games at UTEP?
That is a question that Miners fans are still asking themselves.
Terry brought in plenty of splash signings while at UTEP, including transfers like Bryson Williams, Souley Boum, Jamal Bieniemy and Keonte Kennedy.
However, those teams never performed to the levels that were expected when they arrived. There are plenty of theories as to why the Miners underachieved. Those include locker room issues, the pandemic, and the program’s overall lack of resources.
More specifically, Terry’s assistant coaching hires were limited due to his budget. It is not fair to compare the situation at UTEP to his current position at Texas, where they have unlimited resources to get whatever they want.
The good news is things are starting to change in El Paso. Thanks to the Miner Collective, UTEP now has an NIL (Name Image Likeness) in place to attract better talent in the transfer portal while keeping its best players from leaving the program.
While Joe Golding hopes to cash in with the new Miner Collective, Rodney Terry is the rare example of a coach who took a big chance, bet on himself and hit the jackpot.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
