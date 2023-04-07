A little more than four years ago, first year UTEP head coach Rodney Terry was in the process of rebuilding the Miners.
The previous summer, he added a trio of high school guards in Jordan Lathan, Nigel Hawkins and Deon Stroud, while he used the transfer portal to get Souley Boum from San Francisco. Terry was counting on all four players to help the Miners return to the postseason.
Meanwhile, Tristen Newton was the best high school basketball player in El Paso and he was finishing up a terrific career at Burges.
He was third in the nation in scoring average (led the state of Texas) and he eclipsed the 3,000-career points mark, which set a new all-time city record.
Despite all of his basketball accolades at Burges, Newton was not heavily recruited, even in his hometown. The UTEP coaches were unsure if the 6-5 guard’s defense would be able to play at the college level. They also had a roster full of guards and they did not offer Newton a scholarship. The same could be said at New Mexico State, who also did not pursue the Burges guard.
Five schools offered Newton scholarships: Evansville (where his brother Jawaun was playing), Jackson State, Northeastern, Texas Rio Grande Valley and East Carolina.
He chose East Carolina and was instantly one of their best players as a true freshman.
In three seasons, he scored over 1,000 points, but East Carolina never had a winning record.
Last March, Newton put his name in the transfer portal and he instantly became one of the most desired players in the portal. UTEP expressed interest this time around, but they were not considered among his final five schools, despite having a new head coach in Joe Golding.
Instead, basketball powerhouses like Gonzaga, Ohio State, Houston, Arkansas, Florida, Xavier and Creighton all wanted a shot at the El Paso star. So did the University of Connecticut and associate head coach Kimani Young. In the mid to late 1990s, Young was a star on the UTEP roster and he connected with Newton on a different level than the other college programs.
A few weeks later, Newton announced that he would be transferring to the Huskies.
Fast forward to Monday night.
Newton finished his college career with a NCAA National Championship, and he led UConn with an outstanding stat line that included 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in its 76-59 win over San Diego State.
He also became the first El Pasoan who played high school basketball in the Sun City to win an NCAA National Championship since David Palacio and Togo Railey did as members of the 1966 Texas Western Miners.
Like Newton, John Burgess played high school basketball at Burges and he was a key contributor to the 1970 New Mexico State Final Four team.
As for Newton, whose cousin is NFL star Aaron Jones, he said after the game that the goal all along was to cut down the nets in Houston.
“The vision we had when I came here was to make it to the Final Four and win a National Championship. I came here just to do that and I’m real blessed,” he said.
It was a terrific end to a college playing career that once again helped put El Paso basketball in the D1 conversation.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hostedSportstalkfrom4to7p.m.weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.