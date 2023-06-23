On June 28, the second A&A All The Way Foundation Celebrity Softball game will be played at Southwest University Park.
The roster of talent who will be in El Paso for the big game is a who’s who of sports, entertainment and pop culture.
The two biggest sports stars who will join the Jones brothers are Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and El Paso native and soccer phenom Ricardo Pepi, who is a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team.
Former UTEP football players Nik Needham, Roy Robertson-Harris, Kalaii Griffin II and Rey Flores will join current Miner Deion Hankins.
The event will also feature many of El Paso’s top celebrities like Lesile – Les Do Makeup, Evan George Vourazeris and Krystal Poppin. Tickets for the charity game range in price from $25 to $40 and they are available on their website, https://www.aaalltheway.org.
I had an opportunity to catch up with Aaron and Alvin Jones Jr. to talk about their foundation and the charity softball game, which included a strange twist at the end of last year’s game.
Q: How has the A&A All The Way Foundation grown over the past few years?
Aaron: It has really been amazing. That is a testament to the community. They have been helping us out as well and making it so we can give back to the kids in our communities here in El Paso and in Wisconsin. I want to say “thank you” to the community but we look to continue to give back and make it bigger and bigger every year.
Q: Aaron, you have always been loyal to the Packers. When some running backs chose to go into free agency, you elected to re-work your contract and stay in Green Bay. Explain your relationship with the team and the community.
Aaron: It’s definitely home. That’s the place I have played the longest since I’ve been playing football on any team, whether it is middle school, high school or college. This is the longest I have been on one team. I do not want to go anywhere and I hope to finish my long, long career in Green Bay. That would be amazing.
Q: Alvin, your dream was always to play with your twin brother, but you have spent the last three years in Canada playing in the CFL. What was that experience like for you?
Alvin Jr: I thought I was ready going to Canada, having been in Green Bay for a while, but I was not prepared. (laughing) It was way colder. As for the CFL, the game is so much faster. Receivers get a running start, three downs, a 20-second play clock, onside field goals, onside punts, so things like that you have to get used to. After a while, it’s normal but it’s not normal like coming back to the states and watching football. You see a lot more athletic plays in the CFL and it’s a passing league so the fans want to see big plays and things like that. I enjoyed my time in the CFL.
Q: How difficult was it to divide your celebrity softball players between the two of you?
Alvin Jr: So, you know I won last year and I was able to get all of my players back for this game. And I got the first pick, even though some of our new players are going on Aaron’s team regardless, but I am confident with my squad to repeat this year.
Q: How does your competitiveness as brothers factor into the softball game?
Aaron: There is definitely some unfinished business but I do not look into it too much because it was a little skewed. They changed up the batting order in the last inning.
Alvin Jr: You know we were up going into the last inning and they went up by one run. We came back and it was like everybody bought tickets and wanted to see the athletes play so we switched the lineup.
Aaron: The strength of their lineup had already batted so we were like “oh yeah, we got this. Three quick outs and we win.” I’m in the outfield, I look up, and it’s Cody Decker. Then Alvin. Then Michael Carter. And I’m like “bro, they’re cheating, they’re cheating!” They didn’t do anything about it.
Alvin Jr: (smiling) You have to give the people a show.
