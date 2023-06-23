Softball1.jpg

Aaron Jones will be looking for pay back this year, as his brother Alvin’s team win last year’s charity softball game.

 Photos provided by Capture Sports and Entertainment

Aaron and Alvin Jones will trade their football helmets for baseball caps when they go at it in the second annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Thursday, June 29 at Southwest University Park.

Softball4.jpeg

Cinta de Oro, an El Paso luchador, participated in last year’s game.
Softballl3.jpeg

Aaron Jones rounds third in his attempt to score at last year’s game.
Softball2.jpg

Aaron and Alvin Jones established the A&A All The Way Foundation to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity and impact the lives of young people in the community.
