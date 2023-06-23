Aaron and Alvin Jones will trade their football helmets for baseball caps when they go at it in the second annual A&A All The Way Foundation Charity Softball Game on Thursday, June 29 at Southwest University Park.
The evening’s festivities will get underway with the home run derby at 6:30 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game at 7:30 p.m.
The A&A All The Way Foundation will host the charity softball game to raise funds for causes that positively impact in the lives of children, with the help of several celebrities from around the NBA, NFL, MLB and the El Paso community.
“Last year’s game was amazing, the turnout was great and we’re hoping to do things bigger and better this time around,” said Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers and former UTEP and Burges High running back. “We’re going to have more fan interaction; I want the celebrities to enjoy the event with the fans.”
“This is just one of the ways that we can give back to the community,” Jones continued. “Bringing in celebrities who have never been here so that they can see how hospitable the people are here. It’s a win-win for both sides.”
Some of the celebrities expected to participate include Miami Dolphins and former UTEP Miners defensive back Nik Needham, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micha Parson, U.S. Men’s Soccer player Ricardo Pepi, former San Antonio Spur George Hill, current UTEP running back Deion Hankins, former UTEP football player and Jacksonville defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris and El Paso’s boxing champion Jennifer Han.
“Aaron is awesome; he’s doing so much for the city and we need more events like this in El Paso,” Han said. “Having two young kids makes it more difficult to attend events like these, but whenever I’m called to be involved in some kind of charitable affair, I always do my best to help out.”
Han, who held the IBF female featherweight title from 2015 to 2020, was the first world champion boxer from El Paso.
“I am expert in martial arts, but I am definitely not an expert in softball,” she said. “It’ll be very interesting to see if my athleticism crosses over to softball.”
Though he’s well known for playing football and some basketball with the Miners, Aaron does have a bit of a baseball background.
“I played baseball from about age 6 to 9. I stopped after that and focused on football, basketball, track and soccer. I was pretty good at everything about baseball except for hitting, which is the best part of the game when you’re a kid.”
Though the aim of the game is to have fun and raise money and awareness, there will be the unmistakable hint of revenge in the air.
Aaron will be looking for a bit of payback this time around, as his brother Alvin’s team, the Vino All Stars, won last year’s inaugural contest over the Packer star’s Team Showtyme, 12-10.
“I’ve been putting together a roster to take out Alvin’s team this year. I’m definitely going to get him this time,” Aaron said with a laugh, adding that the Packers had a charity softball game on June 4 so he was able to get some practice in.
Which Jones will win this year’s game is still up in the air, but fans will come out on top via the many family-friendly activities going on, including raffles, a silent auction and exclusive merchandise ranging from limited memorabilia to bobbleheads to cards to apparel.
The focus turns from softball to football the following day, June 30, when the Jones’ brothers host their annual Youth Football Skills Camp at Burges High School.
“One of the reasons we combined the softball game and the camp this year is that we wanted to make it a big weekend,” Aaron said. “It’ll be awesome the next day with the kids getting that hands-on interaction with the players. It’s important for these kids to lay eyes on these professional athletes or musicians or whatever they may be, and that they realize that they are no different and they can make it too, if they apply themselves and believe in themselves.”
Because of his foundation’s efforts, Aaron has been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award the past two seasons. NFL players who are nominated are selected for their commitment to philanthropy and community impact, as well as their excellence on the field.
“My parents taught me the importance and joy of giving back and making an impact on the community at a very young age,” Aaron said. “To me it’s not about what you do, it’s about how many people you bring along with you.
“El Paso is a community that supported me and still supports me. Because so many people here believed in me from the beginning, it’s only right that I return to give El Paso my respect and my love and continue to thank them for helping me along on this journey.”
As for now, Jones is getting ready for life without future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“I’ve been back in Green Bay since April 17 for OTA (organized team activities), getting back with all the guys and getting ready to hopefully be more of a leader this season and provide that spark for the guys and help make (new quarterback) Jordan’s [Love] job easier.”
The brothers’ A&A All The Way Foundation is a Texas nonprofit corporation operating through a fiscal sponsorship with Players Philanthropy Fund, and looks to inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities impacting the lives of youth. Its primary areas of focus include recreation and fitness, children’s basic needs and military families.
“We’re trying to make this event as big as we can but we know this wouldn’t be possible without the community,” said Aaron. “The El Paso community is everything to me and my brother and that’s why we continue to give back.”
