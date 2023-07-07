If you grew up in the 1970s, chances are Jackson Browne wrote or performed a song you easily recognize.
One of the first wunderkinds of the late-‘60s counterculture movement, Browne was only 16 years old when he wrote “These Days” for Gregg Allman.
The California native penned generational anthems like “Take It Easy,” which the Eagles took to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 22, 1972.
Browne, 72, went on to release his self-titled debut album the same year with Top 40 hits “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Rock Me on the Water.”
The singer-songwriter will perform at 8 p.m., July 14 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Browne is known for writing, co-writing and performing hit songs like “These Days,” “Take It Easy,” “Here Come Those Tears Again,” “Lawyer’s in Love” and “The Pretender.”
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.
Browne’s career has spanned over 50 years with four top-10 albums and seven platinum albums, such as 1980’s “Hold Out” and 1977’s “Running on Empty,” his most successful commercial works.
His most recent work, 2021’s “Downhill from Everywhere,” received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Americana Album.
In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine last summer, he talked about the creative process of the video of “Minutes to Downtown.”
“The song is about wanting to be somewhere else, but for whatever reasons, you’re tied to the place where you live and the things you do,” he said of the ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ track. “So I wanted it to be me driving around. To me, the video has a distinctive feature, which is that nothing happens. You don’t arrive anywhere, right?”
He isn’t even seen lip-synching the tune.
“We tried some versions of that, but now it’s as if I’m hearing the song as I drive around.”
The video, which was directed by his son Ryan, simply features Browne tooling around Los Angeles, with no beginning, middle or end.
“Downhill from Everywhere” garnered fairly glowing reviews with Riff Magazine, praising Browne for being “the master of crafting lyrics that not only sound good, but that get to the heart of sometimes complicated matters,” which Riff said Browne has maintained throughout his nearly 50-year career.
Glide Magazine said Browne “delivers late era gem,” while Holler Country said the album “is as warm, lyrically articulate and musically compelling as any Jackson Browne has recorded.”
“He is a musical icon,” said John Olivas, a West El Pasoan who saw him in Albuquerque in 2021. “His introspective lyrics and captivating melodies made it a special night for me. Even the fun songs like ‘Somebody’s Baby’ from ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ have special meaning for some people.”
Browne is also known for his advocacy, particularly when it comes to the environment, human rights and arts education.
He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy, or MUSE, and Nukefree.org and a member of the ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders.
In 2002, he was the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the California-born author.
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
