As El Paso prepares for one of the city’s biggest events of the year, it’s time to test your knowledge of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
It’s gone through a lot of changes, from being played on a high-school field to facing off in the 45,000-seat Sun Bowl stadium.
Ready for kickoff? See if you can put points on the board answering these 15 questions, then check your final score here.
Good luck!
1. This year’s Sun Bowl game is its 89th edition. How many teams have played in the game during its long history?
A. 80
B. 176
C. 112
2. Which three Heisman Trophy winners have played in the Sun Bowl game?
A. O.J. Simpson, Tony Dorsett, Sam Bradford
B. Carson Palmer, Barry Sanders, Tony Dorsett
C. Jim Brown, Tony Dorsett, O.J. Simpson
3. Teams from which two conferences play in the Sun Bowl?
A. WAC and ACC
B. Mountain West and ACC
C. PAC-12 and ACC
4. What college athlete went on to make movies after playing in the 1955 Sun Bowl?
A. Terry Bradshaw
B. Jim Brown
C. Buddy “Burt” Reynolds
5. When was the first Sun Bowl game played?
A. Jan. 1, 1935
B. Dec. 31, 1939
C. Dec. 25, 1937
6. Where was the first Sun Bowl game played?
A. Austin High School
B. Liberty Hall
C. El Paso High School
7. How many NFL first-round draft picks have played in the Sun Bowl?
A. 80
B. 176
C. 128
8. What caused “The Fog Bowl” of 1974?
A. Frosted Flakes covering the field
B. The morning sun melting frost on the field
B. Heaters malfunctioning on the field
9. What calendar years saw two Sun Bowl games, when the date of the game was changed from January to December?
A. 1958 and 1977
B. 1949 and 1977
C. None
10. Only one other collegiate bowl game is older than the Sun Bowl. Which one is it?
A. Cotton Bowl
B. New Mexico Bowl
C. Rose Bowl
11. Only once since 1935 has a Sun Bowl game not been played. What was the year and the reason?
A. 1943 - World War II
B. 2020 - COVID
C. 2021 - COVID
12. Only one Sun Bowl ended in a 0-0 tie and no winner. Name the year and teams.
A. 2008: Oregon State v. Pittsburgh
B. 1964: Georgia v. Texas Tech
C. 1940: Arizona State v. Catholic U.
13. In 1986, the Sun Bowl was the first collegiate bowl to secure a title sponsorship. Who was the sponsor?
A. John Hancock Financial Services
B. Norwest Bank
C. Tony the Tiger
14. This year’s Sun Bowl will mark CBS’ 54th telecast of the game. Only one sporting event has been on CBS longer. What is it?
A. World Cup
B. NASCAR
C. Masters
15. The nonprofit Sun Bowl Association relies on the work of volunteers for its schedule of year-round events. How many volunteers are needed?
A. 35
B. More than 700
C. 250
