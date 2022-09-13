It’s been a long time since El Paso metal fans have had the opportunity to let their hair down and head bang.
And although the hair might be a little thinner, the enthusiasm remains the same for metal icons Iron Maiden.
At a sold-out Don Haskins Center Sunday night, Bruce Dickinson and the lads did not disappoint, as the band kicked off the North American leg of “Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022” the only way they can – loud, energetic and utterly amazing.
The English heavy metal six-piece began its 15-song, one-hour and 50-minute set with three new tracks – “Senjutsu,” “Stratego” and “The Writing on the Wall” – off “Senjutsu,” its 17th album, its first in six years.
It was also the first time El Pasoans caught a glimpse of the new giant animatronic “Samurai Eddie” mascot that was unveiled in May 2022.
The band – Dickinson on vocals, Steve Harris on bass, Nicko McBrain on drums and Adrian Smith, Dave Murray and Janick Gers on guitar – were spot on throughout the show, each exhibiting the musicianship that earned them a “Musical Excellence” award by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.
The rest of the setlist drew from several eras, including three tracks from the 1982’s “The Number of the Beast” and three from “Piece of Mind.”
The concert began to heat up with “Revelations” off the “Piece of Mind” album as the stage set changed from a Japanese-themed backdrop to one resembling a church.
This is when Dickinson addressed the crowd.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been to El Paso,” he told the crowd. “We would have been here sooner, but there’s been a lot of things going in the world the past three years.”
The last time Iron Maiden performed in El Paso was 19 years ago during their “Give Me Ed...Til I’m Dead” tour also at the Haskins Center. El Paso is one of two Texas concerts for Iron Maiden. The band will be in Austin on Tuesday.
“We were just in Mexico City, so we still have one foot in Mexico and one in Texas,” Dickinson said, pointing to a man on the floor draped in a Mexican flag. “We have fans from all over the world lurking right here in El Paso, and I just want you to know that we are all brothers – Iron Maiden brothers.”
The band immediately jumped into “Blood Brothers,” a song by bass player Steve Harris who wrote the song about the death of his father.
The song was greeted with a roar from the crowd as fans, instead of thrusting their fists in the air, busted out their cellphones. Before this tour, Iron Maiden had not played this song in more than five years.
At this point, you could feel the heat rising from the stage pyrotechnics and crowd.
From there, the band played many of its historic anthems that span more than four decades, including crowd favorites “Sign of the Cross,” “Flight of Icarus,” “Fear of the Dark,” “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” “The Number of the Beast” and “Iron Maiden.”
During “Flight of Icarus,” Dickinson went across the stage with a flamethrower, making the arena even hotter.
Eddie made his second appearance during the first encore, “The Trooper,” which was followed by “The Clansman” and “Run to the Hills.”
The band finished with a bang with the performance of “Aces High” as a replica Supermarine Spitfire, a single-seat fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force, dangled overhead.
In true Iron Maiden fashion, they left it all on the stage, leaving little doubt the East London band is still on top of its game and performing to the standard they set decades ago.
