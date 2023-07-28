This summer, UTEP basketball player Tae Hardy wasn’t only working on his dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

Miner Collective

UTEP basketball players Tae Hardy, center, and Calvin Solomon are part of The Miner Collective.
FAU UTEP Basketball

UTEP forward Calvin Solomon guards Florida Atlantic guard Michael Forrest.
UTEP basketball players

UTEP basketball players Tae Hardy, left, and Calvin Solomon pose with Rene Tirres, the owner of Winsupply of El Paso.
FAU UTEP Basketball

Tae Hardy drives by Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin at the Haskins Center in Januaray 2023.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.