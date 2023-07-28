This summer, UTEP basketball player Tae Hardy wasn’t only working on his dribbling, passing and shooting skills.
The senior point guard was also developing his acting skills, preparing for whatever roles in local television commercials that might come his way.
Hardy, who lead the Miners in scoring and 3-pointers made in his first season as a transfer from Southern Miss, is appearing in commercials for Winsupply of El Paso, a HVAC and water heater warehouse for contractors.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hardy said. “The people at Winsupply were really good to me throughout the process. I feel like I need some more TV time. That first commercial was a great experience, and it was my first time in front of the camera. I hope I get to do it again.”
And he was paid for it, with no problems from the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
On July 1, 2021, the NCAA, the governing body of college athletics, allowed its athletes to profit off their own personas — something they hadn’t been able to do in the past.
Since the NCAA has fully embraced the NIL — name, image and likeness — standards for paying athletes, third-party “collectives” have been popping up for colleges everywhere to raise money that will eventually end up in the pockets of selected athletes.
The NIL and the transfer portal have been game-changers in collegiate athletics, making it more difficult for mid-major programs like UTEP to recruit and retain players.
To meet those challenges, UTEP basketball supporters created The Miner Collective with hopes to build marketing relationships between players and the El Paso community to help student-athletes generate income through the use of their name, image, and/or likeness.
“Through this collective we can help the student athlete be compensated for their name, image and likeness, as they should be,” said Steve Haskins, executive director of The Miner Collective. “This gives everyone in the community a chance to help the program and these athletes. Just like anything else, the bigger the collective, the better the program.”
The Miner Collective is targeting Miner fans, whether they’re private citizens, executives, business owners or students.
“We want to get the old Miner fans involved again as well as create some new ones, and get that interest going to keep this program strong, the way it has been for 60 years,” Haskins said. “Let’s face it, there isn’t another school in the country that has a basketball history like ours. We’re trying to build that culture back.”
Haskins, the son of legendary UTEP coach Don Haskins, said the best way UTEP fans can support the program is simply buying season tickets.
“The more fans that show up to the games will hopefully lead to more victories and generate more interest,” he said. “A successful program makes it more likely that a business would want to promote its brand by using a popular UTEP athlete.”
Business owners can help by signing an agreement with a basketball player to promote their company’s product just like Winsupply did with Hardy and Solomon.
“As soon as a player signs a letter of intent at UTEP, they are eligible to earn money through the collective,” he said. “After the Miners sign them, it’s totally up to the collective and the business to make an NIL deal."
Business that are interested should contact The Miner Collective at www.theminercollective.com and work out an agreement detailing which players they’d like to work with and how much they are willing to pay.
“We were approached by Sinclair Broadcasting Group, who do our commercials, and asked if we’d be interested in an opportunity to help UTEP students with monetary support without infringing on the UTEP affiliation,” said Rebecca Valdespino, marketing and communications manager for Winsupply of El Paso. “Being big Miner supporters, our owner, Rene Tirres, definitely wanted to do whatever we could do to help.”
She said Sinclair referred the players to use and gave them an idea how to use them in the commercial.
“A lot of people have approached us and mentioned how they liked that we used local celebrities in our commercial,” she said. “A lot of students are far away from home and busy with school, practice, and they don’t have time for a job. This is just our way to help make sure they are taken care of.”
Valdespino said Winsupply will continue to provide opportunities for UTEP athletes.
“We currently have two commercials with basketball players, and we recently did one with football players,” she said. “We’re looking to do some with cheerleaders, maybe soccer players. We’re definitely open to bringing in different athletes from different programs.”
Haskins said the collective’s immediate goal is to raise at least $1.5 million, which he said, “compares favorably with what the Mountain West Conference does.”
“I think that’s what it’ll take for us to be competitive with the other collectives of our size,” he said. “We want these student athletes to stay at UTEP for three of four years and make El Paso home for their athletic careers.”
The hiring of Haskins to lead the basketball collective has received nothing but praise from the university.
“I think the collective is going to be terrific, and I’m excited to have Steve on board,” said Jim Senter, the university’s athletics director. “Obviously he knows basketball, he grew up around it and he can tell the story to people who might have an interest in supporting NIL activities and collectives locally as good as anybody in El Paso.”
The collective’s money will be going directly to university athletes. The university can take no part in the process.
“The athletic department and its employees can have nothing to do with trying to raise money for collectives or trying to facilitate NIL deals on behalf of student athletes,” Senter said. “We can’t have anything to do with telling the collective who they should be involved with or who to distribute the money to.”
Because of the COVID years and recent drops in game attendance, the UTEP athletic department is looking for any funding help it can get.
“We have aspirations of growing this program and for every single sport becoming more competitive and being able to drive revenues back up, especially through our marquee sports programs,” said Senter. “Whether someone gives to the collective or the Miner Athletic Club, or some other initiative, the time is now for the people in El Paso to step up and help us get this program where they all feel it should be.”
Senter added, “the truth is that we’re in a resource game, and we’ve got to have all the resources we can to do all the things that everybody expects us to do.”
The main beneficiary of the basketball collective is the basketball team. Head coach Joe Golding is fully aware of what this foundation could mean for the program.
“It (the collective) will benefit our student athletes and help our basketball program stay competitive with everyone else, and I think we’re doing that,” he said. “In today’s era of college athletics, using the NIL is really important so it gives our player a chance to get out into the community and be rewarded for that financially.”
Golding is also grateful that the first family of UTEP basketball will be involved.
“I think it’s great that the Haskins’ legacy continues,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any better person to run this than Steve. I know how important it is to him to get this basketball program back to where his dad had it and he understands the importance of the NIL so we couldn’t have picked a better person to run it.”
Haskins is anxious to get the financial ball rolling but knows things won’t be easy.
“The most difficult thing about all this is the transfer portal and how they’ve allowed it to be abused and basically become free agency for players to come and go as they like,” said Haskins. “There is some looseness to it, like no cap on how much a player can receive. Some college athletes are making more than professional athletes and that creates a gap between the haves and have-nots. I believe that’s one of the things the NCAA will look at changing in the near future.”
Haskins noted there were additional benefits to building a strong collective, that could pay dividends in years to come.
“There’s lots of movement within the conferences right now, especially in the PAC-10 and Big-12 and a strong collective would help UTEP if it came to them being considered for a possible move down the road,” he said.
Along with raising as much money as he can for the Miners, doing it the right way, is imperative for Haskins.
“We will be totally transparent, we will follow every rule that they’ve put out there,” he said. “Our job is that we do everything by the book and follow every regulation.”
He said being able to head the Miner Collective for a program he loves so deeply is an honor.
“UTEP basketball has been strong for so long and for me to be given the opportunity to try to continue what my father started so long ago is an honor and a blessing,” he said. “I think that’s what my dad would want.”
