When the temperature in El Paso reached 110 degrees on June 26, Tyler Deloach made sure she had a jacket handy.
The El Paso Rhinos vice president needed it for work.
“It’s always close to 40 to 50 degrees in here,” she said from the County Events Center located within the El Paso County Coliseum complex. “When you move closer to the ice, it gets cooler because heat rises. If you sit in the balcony its significantly warmer but it’s definitely still cold.”
Extreme heat is becoming increasingly common across the globe, with longer, more frequent heat waves.
El Paso is in the midst of its own that could set a record for consecutive days above 100 degrees.
The record is 23 days set in 1994.
The first 100-degree day in 2023 was on June 11, but the streak began on June 16. The National Weather Service’s El Paso office predicts the record will be broken on Sunday, July 9, with no relief in sight.
While construction workers and postal carriers might find the weather tough to work in, other occupations offer a respite from the sun.
Like being the vice president of a junior ice hockey organization in the Chihuahuan desert.
“I love it,” Deloach said. “We had a big Fourth of July party by the ice surface and after about 20 minutes, I had to put on a jacket. Obviously, if you’re playing or skating, you’re going to be warm, but when you’re just standing there, you are going to get cold.”
Deloach said working near the rink does have its disadvantages as well.
“I’ve been doing this for a while and I still get cold; I don’t know if you ever really get used to it,” she said. “Obviously, it’s a lot less cold in the summer but in the winter its brutal. It is really frigid in here.”
Ivan Vicencio, the owner at Vicencio’s Ice, said his 10 delivery drivers have the coolest jobs in the city.
“We call them the ‘Icemen,’” he said with a smile. “People tell our guys, ‘you have a cool job’ all the time when they’re delivering.”
Vicencio’s Ice has a large storage trailer that holds 20 pallets of ice.
“That storage trailer gets down to minus 20 degrees and holds about 45,000 pounds of ice,” he said. “It gets filled every other day, but during the summer, we’re going through a lot of ice so that will last maybe a half a day to a day.”
The five refrigerated-box delivery trucks are climate controlled.
“Our reefers have to be set between 0 to 20 degrees, especially with the heat that we’ve been experiencing,” Vicencio said. “With our product, we have to keep the ice frozen under 32 degrees so the guys love it because they are out of the sun and in the nice cold freezers.”
Reefers are trucks that have an insulated interior and refrigeration.
Vicencio’s Ice has five trucks delivering between 30,000 to 40,000 pounds a day to bars and stores.
“Freezers are usually kept at 0 to 10 degrees in those stores,” he said. “The guys love it because it’s super cold. Yes, they have to get out of the truck to deliver the ice but they are touching the ice, which is nice and cold so they get to cool down a little bit.”
Another place where some people go to find relief from the sun is movie theaters.
“Movie theaters are notorious for being chilly,” said Cathy Portillo, who was at Cinemark Cielo Vista Mall 14. “It doesn’t matter what the temperature outside is, you know it’s going to be cold inside.”
The standard temperature in theaters is 74 degrees in the summer months and 70 degrees in the winter months, according to industry standards.
“We’re always cold when we go the movies,” Portillo said. “We even take a blanket just in case it gets too cold. I wouldn’t put it past us to go to a movie just to get out of the sun.”
Daniela Guillen, the operations manager at Nonotelo Gelato Artigianale, said she enjoys working at the Westside shop.
“Even though its an ice cream shop, it still gets kind of hot, but it feels way better than being outside,” she said. “When I have to put chairs in the patio for our customers to sit down, which nobody does because it’s so hot right now, it does get hot but once you come inside it’s really nice.”
She said what makes her the happiest is seeing the looks in her customers’ eyes.
“I always enjoy helping the customers, especially during this heat wave,” she said. “I know they are hot when they walk in but once they’re in here for a few minutes and try one of our products, they are refreshed. Just making them feel comfortable makes me happy.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.