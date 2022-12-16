El Paso’s rich culture and history – and often, its sense of humor – is embedded in more than our hearts. They’re also imprinted on t-shirts and caps, on keychains and jewelry – and definitely on beer and coffee mugs.
If you’re looking for gifts and souvenirs that celebrate El Paso this holiday, here’s a list of places to shop, the majority of them locally owned and operated or thath carry locally made artwork and products.
Happy Chuco shopping!
Chuco Relic
T-shirts, glassware, bags, caps, jewelry, art, key chains; all kinds of souvenirs, curios and gifts that show pride for our city, whether you call it El Paso, the Sun City, the 915 or El Chuco.
4935 N. Mesa Ste. No. 5; 3750 Gateway Blvd. East Ste. B; 1883 N. Zaragoza
Info: 915-226-3394; chucorelic.com
Collectibles
Gifts, stationery, cards, home décor, candles, gourmet, bath and body, jewelry, seasonal gifts,
El Paso products, collectibles.
1530 Lomaland, Ste. G
Info: 915-594-0162;
Creative Kids oLo Store
Clothing, accessories, prints and bags featuring art by area children, many of whom are battling cancer, have disabilities or come from low-income households.
504 San Francisco, Union Plaza in Downtown
Info: 915-533-9575; @creativekids.olo on Instagram
Desert Moon Emporium
Handmade candles, coffees, trinkets and local artist prints; made-to-order coffee and candle gift baskets, all with an El Paso twist.
4400 N. Mesa, Ste. 2
Info: 915-262-4200;
Downtown El Paso / El Centro Shopping District
Toys, electronics, knick knacks, souvenirs, clothing, shoes and purses, sports memorabilia, blankets, floral and decor.
El Paso Street and surrounding streets in Downtown
Info: 915-400-2294;
El Paso Chihuahuas / El Paso Locomotive FC
Official team stores for jerseys,
hoodies, t-shirts, caps, drinkware,
trading cards, novelties and all kinds of stocking stuffers.
Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown
Info: 915-242-2055;
El Paso International Airport
Three shops inside the airport with t-shirts, caps, glassware, keychains,
magnets, miscellaneous souvenirs.
6701 Convair at Airway
El Paso Marketplace, near Gate A1; 915-881-0474
Plaza News, near escalators;
915- 779-4783
Sun City News, near Gate B3;
915- 81-1967
Info: 915- elpasointernationalairport.com
El Paso’s Finest
Handmade candles and soaps, jewelry, coloring books, glassware, t-shirts and caps, mini-art, prints and postcards, loteria games and more, all made by local artists.
314 N. Mesa in Downtown
Info: 915-204-8457; El Paso’s Finest on Facebook
Marketplace at Placita Santa Fe
Jewelry, art/art pieces, home decor, apparel, etc.
5034 Doniphan
Info: 915-585-9296; marketplaceatpsf.com
Mission Del Rey
Sombreros, hats, caps, t-shirts, hoodies, blankets, glassware, keychains, authentic Southwestern, indigenous, and hand-crafted home décor, products and gifts.
1421 Lee Trevino, Ste. A7
Info: 915-440-2140;
Proper Printshop
El Paso t-shirts, posters, pins, accessories – or custom order your own with screen printing, embroidery or patches.
1120 E. Yandell
Info: 915-887-8351;
So El Paso
T-shirts, hoodies, caps, keychains, glassware – but some of the bestsouvenirs are those you can eat: salsas, brittle, nuts, chocolate and coffee.
1057 Doniphan Park, Ste. H
Info: 915-777-0803; shop@soelpaso.com
Viva la Mocha
El Chuco, El Paso Strong and 915 T-shirts, plus hats, keychains and stickers all celebrating the culture of the city in the recently opened Downtown shop.
201 E. San Antonio
Info: 915-224-6005; vivalamocha.com
Ysleta Mission Gift Shop
Cultural gifts, including books, coffee mugs, apparel, home goods, metal arts, Mexican folk art and textiles, religious artifacts wwand El Paso/border souvenirs.
131 S. Zaragoza
Info: 915-858-4441;
