Cristian Strawn-Monarrez’s passion and dream is to be an educator to help open young minds and ensure today’s students are well rounded and respected members of society.
The senior education major at the University of Texas at El Paso will graduate in December and enter El Paso’s workforce.
But like many college students, Cristian Strawn-Monarrez struggled to manage his work/school/job balance.
It’s particularly difficult for aspiring teachers who can’t afford to work as unpaid student-teachers in schools while paying tuition and the cost of everyday living.
But he has found an answer.
Strawn-Monarrez is part of the UTEP’s Miner Teacher Residency Program, an initiative to develop teachers in elementary and middle school classrooms alongside trained mentor teachers.
Oh, he gets paid $20,000 for it.
“Being paid definitely helps, because I don’t have to worry about going to another job after being in a classroom all day,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t paid. If they would have told me it would be a one-year unpaid internship or residency, I couldn’t do it because of the demand of being there, keeping up with my studies and finding a job.”
Years ago, it was common for college students to take on unpaid internships.
Over time, compensation has been added to many professional programs — except teaching.
Student teachers, many of whom are under financial stress, are required to do the work of a full-time educator without pay.
In 2019, the Miner Teacher Residency Program, a paid program for UTEP students working toward a degree in education, was created.
“UTEP has a significant responsibility in provide educational professionals in our region,” said Clifton Tanabe, dean at the University of Texas at El Paso’s College of Education. “We are responsible for about 70% of the current teacher workforce. If you add principals, counselors and others, that percentage goes up. That responsibility is our mission.”
The first cohort in 2019 included 19 students who were placed in classrooms at Mesita Elementary School in the El Paso Independent School District and at Purple Heart Elementary School in the Socorro Independent School District.
Back then, the residents were paid $11,000. It was initially funded by the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED), the El Paso Community Foundation and Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
This school year, 2023-2024, Tanabe said close to 200 student teachers will be placed in seven area school districts at 40 different schools.
“The basic theory of the residency is to try to move as aggressively from theory to practice as possible,” he said.
“The end goal is to elevate the educational opportunities and outcomes for children in our region. We do this by providing excellent teachers and excellent teacher training.”
Strawn-Monarrez is doing his residency in a fourth-grade math and science class at Bill Childress Elementary in the Canutillo school district.
“Being able to go every day and seeing how the teacher interacts with the students and what they are trying to achieve has prepared more than I thought,” he said. “I’m able to experience the kids and their triumphs. I feel more of a part of the classroom, so that helps me better engage with the students.”
He is going to have the opportunity to co-teach Lorena Alvarez and be observed by a UTEP faculty member who will coach them on ways to improve.
“I love the concept,” she said.
“The residents are being evaluated the same way a full-time teacher is. They will now know what to expect because they’re following the T-Tess evaluation rubric.”
The T-Tess evaluation rubric is the process used by the Texas Education Agency to determine the strengths and weaknesses of teachers.
Alvarez, who graduated from UTEP in 2008 and will start her 16th year in the profession, said her student teaching adventure was a little different.
“When I was doing my residency, they didn’t pay us, so it was a struggle to maintain a job, along with an internship,” she said. “Having the stipend, finances is one less thing to stress about.”
In order to be a mentor, Alvarez had to attend a training program provide by UTEP’s College of Educaiton. She is also required to complete progress reports for the resident.
In addition, residents receive ongoing coaching and support from a UTEP Site Coordinator, a UTEP faculty member who is based on-site at partner campuses.
The resident’s stipends are paid through each school district.
Tanabe said most of the close to 400 residents who have participated in the program since 2019 receive job offers.
“Because the residents are in school districts have the first option to provide a letter of intent to hire,” he said. “About 80% of residents receive letters of intent prior to the completion of the program. The school districts wanted to lock them up before they went anywhere else. One district gave every single resident in their district an offer letter.”
That is how Strawn-Monarrez is viewing his opportunity.
“I’m looking at this like its a year-long interview,” he said. “The principal gets a first-hand look at our performance and they can ask our on-site coordinator how we are doing. They know we have classroom experience so they don’t have to look anywhere else. They already know what we can do and how valuable we can be to the district because they’ve been training us.”
