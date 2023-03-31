The menu at Hallelujah BBQ has everything you would expect from a barbeque joint – beef brisket, smoked turkey and sausage and pork and beef ribs.
But what’s not on the menu, but there is plenty of, is love, compassion and acceptance.
Hallelujah BBQ is run by the Rescue Mission of El Paso.
Dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and restoring the homeless, the Rescue Mission of El Paso’s mission to giving people a hand up, not just a handout.
The restaurant will have the grand opening of its new location at 130 N. Cotton, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday, April 5.
The employees, from the cooks to the waitstaff, are men and women experiencing homelessness and who have completed the mission’s Drug and Alchohol Relapse Prevention Program.
“They start to release their talents, and we try to bring the talent out,” said Randall Woods, the director of operations at the rescue mission, adding that people who have completed the relapsed prevention program want to find jobs. “The best part of working here is you get to see people flourish.”
Tent cards will be on each table telling the story of that table’s server and how they are renewing their lives through the mission.
Blake Barrow, the chief executive director of the Rescue Mission, said part of his mission is bring awareness to the plight of the homeless in El Paso.
“Just because people are homeless doesn’t mean they aren’t good people,” Barrow said.
He is using Hallelujah BBQ as a way to restore people’s lives, give hope to the hopeless by providing them with an opportunity to be successful and to feel good about themselves.
“We empower and employ current and past residents of the Rescue Mission of El Paso,” he said. “One-third of people who are homeless are so because of a loss of income. We offer the job and training they need.”
Barrow is a man with many passions.
He has a Texas-sized fervor for Central Texas barbecue, a student of the pit for more than 45 years.
The Rescue Mission began catering barbecue in 2015. Matter of fact, it was at a catering gig where the restaurant got its name.
Barrow cut a piece of brisket and shared it with a customer. It was so good, the customer raised his eyes to the heavens and shouted, “Hallelujah!”
The restaurant will be located inside a restored historic 100-year-old building on the corner of Cotton and Olive streets, just down the street from the mission.
Barrow even used homeless workers from the mission to renovate the building.
At the old mission property at 1949 Paisano, a woodworking shop was used to bridge the gap between experience and employment, Barrow said.
He used some of those old skills to renovate the restaurant building.
Two trusses that hold up the roof were damaged from long-ago fires in the building, homeless workers from the mission made new trusses.
In fact, most of the interior renovation was accomplished by mission workers. Exterior work and guidance for the entire project came from David Kessinger and CK Construction.
Besides the trusses, workers replaced the old floor using the same kind of oak used in the original floor.
“This is what the floor would have looked like 100 years ago,” Barrow said. “As much as we could we tried to put everything back to its original condition.”
Barrow, who said he had such a voracious appetite that his mother taught him how to cook for himself, has always wanted to do something with food; besides eat.
“I’ve been doing Central Texas-style barbecue for over 50 years,” he said. “I knew how to do it and how to teach how to do it. Our first job was for my barber’s 50th wedding anniversary. We said, ‘We pulled it off. We can do this.’”
Rave reviews prompted the idea of opening a restaurant to give mission residents a way to hone job skills.
“This is the best PR opportunity we’ve ever had,” said Barrow, who had been CEO since 1997. “Lot of folks heard have we have good food, but don’t have a clue what the Rescue Mission is.”
The Rescue Mission of El Paso celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022.
In 1952 the Rescue Mission was founded by H.M. Walls. The first residential building was located at 602 N. Oregon. A few moves later, in 1985, the mission relocated to 1949 W. Paisano. In 2016 the Rescue Mission relocated to its current location at 221 N Lee Street.
Barrow doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to getting the word out. Menus are printed on paper so people can take the menu with them. On the flip side is the story of the Rescue Mission and what they do.
Candace Blanchard, the restaurant manager, said she was part of the mission’s Relapse Prevention Program and is grateful for the opportunity.
“We did this whole thing together. I had a great teacher showing me how to run things,” Blanchard said of Woods.
Maggie Jackson, a rescue mission board member, said the message of who the homeless are is being heard.
She tells the story of how her students at St. Clements School learned a positive lesson when she and the late Nancy Loiselle started a community outreach program on the campus.
Students would gather items for the mission, deliver them and eating lunch with the residents.
“That way they’d see that these are normal people,” Jackson said. “It was a good learning experience. (They realized that homelessness) can happen to anyone.”
Jackson told another story when students at the school were asked to collect T-shirts for the Rescue Mission. One boy told her he didn’t want to bring a shirt, “to people who couldn’t learn to take care of themselves.”
Jackson asked the young man to visit the mission to see things for himself.
“He came to me next day asking, ‘Mrs. Jackson, what else can we do for these people.’ Our next project was to collect jackets and coats. This boy went around his neighborhood and collected 600 coats,” she said.
In 2014, Barrow wrote, “Stories from the Shelter,” because people did not have a full understanding of the homeless.
Most, he said, have this stereotype of an addict who begs for money but doesn’t want to help him or herself.
“I wrote describing hundreds of homeless people I met,” he said. “It’s like describing 100 different trees – only then do you have good idea how forest looks.”
