Hallelujah1a.jpg

Hallelujah BBQ, which is run by the Rescue Mission of El Paso, will have its grand opening on Wednesday, April 5.

 Photos by Cosima Rangel

The menu at Hallelujah BBQ has everything you would expect from a barbeque joint – beef brisket, smoked turkey and sausage and pork and beef ribs.

Hallelujah1b.jpg

Blake Barrow, right, chief executive director of the Rescue Mission, and David Myers taste the brisket at Hallelujah BBQ.
Hallelujah4.jpg

Tent cards on each table tell the story of that table’s server and how they are renewing their lives through the mission.
Hallelujah3.jpg

Blake Barrow BBQ, chief executive director of the Rescue Mission over sees the kitchen.
Hallelujah2.jpg

Connie Casas sits a couple of customers at the soft opening of Hallelujah BBQ.
Hallelujah5.jpg

The star of the show is the smoked brisket.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.