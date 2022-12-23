Looking for some holiday cheer and something to do on New Year’s Eve?
We’ve got you covered.
Holiday Lights on the Lake
Daily thru Jan. 6
Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta
Daily holiday lights and displays; Fred Loya synchronized light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; appearances by Santa and the Grinch. Free.
Info: epcountyparks.com
El Paso WinterFest
Daily through Jan. 1
San Jacinto Plaza and Arts Festival Plaza in Downtown
Light displays, ice-skating, music and entertainment, arts and food vendors, Santa, El Paso Streetcar activities. Free; ice rink prices vary.
Info: epwinterfest.com
Holidays at the Rink
Various days and times thru Jan. 1
El Paso County Special Events Center, 4100 E. Paisano
Public skating; free skate rental. Admission is $15.
Sun Bowl Pregame Fan Party
8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Glory Field at UTEP campus
Music, games, giveaways, university bands and cheerleaders; food and drinks available. Free.
Info: sunbowl.org
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Noon, Friday, Dec. 30
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium
The nation’s second-oldest bowl game will be televised on CBS. Tickets: $22 and up.
Info: sunbowl.org
Pre-New Year’s Eve Pachanga
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
Love Buzz, 3011 Pershing
Live music, food and drinks and more. No cover. 21 and over only.
Info: Love Buzz on Facebook
Pre-New Year’s Eve Milonga
8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30
El Paso Ballroom Dance Academy, 7220 N. Mesa
Live music by Tango Llaneros Orchestra and guest Heyni Solena; tango social dancing, performances, cocktails. hors d’oeuvres and champagne. Tickets: $45.
Info: danceelpaso.com
Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet
3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 31
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and costumes in this production featuring the stars of Ukraine ballet. Tickets: $30 and up.
Info: elpasolive.com
Amor Prohibido: Selena Tribute
New Year’s Eve
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Pueblo
Some of the area’s best Selena impersonators will bring in the New Year in this free concert. 21 and over only. Free admission.
Info: speakingrock on Facebook
New Year’s Celebration
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Berkeley Cocktail Lounge, 317 E. Mills
Special guest Joshua Lucero & Midnight Vibe, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast
Info: berkeleylounge.com
Pa’ La Rumba New Year’s Eve Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Shundo Dance Studio, 120 Paragon
Salsa and bachata class, DJs, dance performances, complimentary champagne, favors and menudo. Tickets: $30 to $50.
Info: Shundo Dance Studio on Facebook
Jesus Christ Superstar
Various shows, Jan. 6-7, 2023
Plaza Theatre, 125 Pioneer Plaza
Musical about the final weeks of Jesus Christ seen through the eyes of Judas featuring music by Andrew Loyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice. Tickets: $31 and up.
Info: elpasolive.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.