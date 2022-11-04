Art therapy helps veterans in a variety of ways.
For returning military with mental health conditions, art therapy provides emotional relief by encouraging expression of feelings and concerns.
Art making is observed to relieve depression and anxiety as well as to improve reality orientation.
The Soldier Art Workshops in El Paso is one such program.
The artwork of soldiers, veterans and their families will be on display from Nov. 5 to Nov. 30 at its annual exhibit at the International Museum of Art.
“There’s a lot of emotion in their work,” said John Robbins, an Army veteran and curator of the exhibit. “Some of the soldiers are wounded or, even if they are out of the hospital, may not be able to do much physically, or they may be dealing with mental health. Some of the kids’ parents are deployed. Anything you can do to take your mind off stress is helpful. We’re not therapists but a lot of veterans have gone through our program over the years, and it’s been helpful.”
There will be an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m., Nov. 5.
“This is our only fundraising event, each year,” Robbins said. “We provide workshops, at cost, to military active duty and dependents, including kids.”
The program’s instructors are made up of well-known artists from the Plein Air Painters of El Paso and the Rio Bravo Watercolor Society who are volunteering to teach art to soldiers, veterans and families.
More than 60 original works created by Soldier Art Workshops’ volunteer artist instructors will be on sale.
A portion of the sales will go to help pay for materials for the nonprofit’s various art programs throughout the year.
Robbins, who is a West Point graduate, helped start the nonprofit with his wife Krystyna, a well-known El Paso artist.
The program began in 2016, during a period when the Fort Bliss Warrior Transition Unit (WTU) had nearly 1,000 men and women servicemen recovering from wounds, injuries and illness, according to Robbins.
“Someone from the unit knew my wife and asked her to come in and do an art demonstration (for the soldiers),” Robbins said. “They didn’t have much programming for them at that time, and they felt some of the wounded could benefit from an art class.”
The art program was such a success, the unit brought in a portable school classroom so artists could volunteer their time to teach classes, Robbins said.
When the population of the unit began to drop, the Soldier Art Workshop began to serve other active-duty military, their dependents and veterans.
The workshop now partners with the Fort Bliss Morale, Welfare & Recreation Directorate, who provides the program with classrooms and personnel for its adult and youth programs.
Soldier Art Workshops has 12 workshops a year for adults and an additional 12 workshops for youth, through its SKIES program.
The workshops teach painting, pottery, photography, jewelry and other arts and crafts.
