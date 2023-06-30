El Pasoan Veronica Frescas has never seen “Hamilton” on stage.
She has always been a Lin-Manuel Miranda fan, but she acknowledges she was reluctant to even listen the soundtrack of the groundbreaking, multi-award-winning musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
“My friends, who are very much into musical theater, would encourage me to listen, but I refused,” she said. “I don’t know if it was because of how much everybody else loved it and I was rebelling against it.”
The pandemic hit in March 2020 and four months later Disney+ released the movie on its streaming service.
“After the first song I’m thinking, ‘hmmmm, OK,’” she said. “I kept watching and by the end of it, I’m in tears over how phenomenal it was. I watched it hundreds of times. I would watch it once a day during the pandemic. If I wasn’t watching it, I was listening to the soundtrack.”
She was hooked.
“When they announced that the tour was finally getting here, I bought tickets for three shows from seats from difference areas of the theater to see it from different angles,” she said. “I am really looking forward to seeing it live.”
The El Paso premiere of “Hamilton” includes 16 performances from July 5-16 at the Plaza Theatre. Opening night is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and the curtain closes at 7 p.m. July 16.
“Hamilton,” which is part of the Broadway in El Paso series, features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, pop, and soul music alongside traditional show tunes. It tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton from a modern perspective.
The Broadway musical, with music and lyrics written by Miranda based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, became an international pop culture phenomenon after opening in February 2015.
It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
“Ever since we first announced it a year ago, the buzz has been there,” said Rene Wong, the director of marketing for Destination El Paso. “From day one, people have been clamoring for it.”
He said there are still tickets available for the first week but the best ticket options are available for the second week.
“There have been some really big shows at the Plaza Theatre throughout the years,” he said. “‘Lion King’ comes to mind. It was a huge production. This one ranks up there. From the buzz that we’ve seen, it’s giving ‘Lion King’ a run for its money.
The “Lion King” premiered in 2018.
“What makes ‘Lion King’ so unique is when the Plaza Theatre was being renovated, a large-scale show like the ‘Lion King’ was the benchmark, that’ was the kind of show the theatre wanted to attract,” Wong said. “When they were building the back of house at the Plaza Theatre they had shows like the ‘Lion King’ in mind. So the fact that we are able to house the ‘Lion King’ means that we are able to bring in the largest shows here, including ‘Hamilton.’”
Frescas said she is most interested in the set design and lighting and how it might differ from the Broadway production.
“When you think about it, on Broadway the stage stays up all the time,” she said. “When on tour, you are talking about a crew that has to build it and tear it down every couple of weeks for different sized stages. Also, you can’t nor do I intend to compare the performances with the aliment of stars on Broadway but I’m interested in seeing what these stage actors bring to their roles.”
Another El Pasoan, Courtney Curtis, attend the Broadway show in May.
“There is something about seeing it the way it was originally intended,” Curtis said. “Obviously with tours, you have to make things fit in a very specific space and then set up in whatever space is available. So with the tour coming here, there are going to be elements that we may not get like three turn tables, is that really possible at the Plaza? I don’t know, we’re going to see.”
In the Broadway presentation in the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the set is an all-purpose setting that suggests a Colonial-era building under construction which explains the scaffolding around a half-made wall.
Also, between the first and second acts, the brick walls on the backsplash grow 8 feet taller to signify the country is progressing and that foundation is getting bigger. The objects hanging on the walls also change from rifles and tools to parchment and quill pens.
However, the most intriguing aspect of the set design are the rotating turntables, which allow the actors to stand still and move at the same time,
“You don’t really notice it but part of the back wall in the Broadway Hamilton changes and that’s part of the facade so it’s going to be interesting to see if it’s going to happen with this tour,” Curtis said.
She said she has been a fan since first watching a sneak peek of it in 2009 when Miranda performed “The Hamilton Mixtape” for Michelle and Barack Obama at the White House as part of an evening celebrating spoken word and music.
“At first I thought, ‘Ok, this is weird but I can get into this. Let’s see what happens,’” she said. “I was a fan of ‘In the Heights’ so I already knew of Lin-Manual Miranda. ‘In the Heights’ was phenomenal, I loved that, so let’s see what this is. I started listening to the soundtrack first and I was blown away. It was three hours of ‘let’s learn to rap,’ plus it was a history lesson.”
For those who have not seen “Hamilton,” Curtis suggestion going in with an open mind.
“We want to say this is historical but obviously there is an element of fantasy because they didn’t really rap back then,” she laughed. “It was produced to be more accessible to more people, races and colors and make it how we wish it would have been. Go in with an open mind and not thinking, ‘that didn’t happen in 1776.’ Yes, he did his research on Alexander Hamilton but there are still things that are left up to fantasy.”
Wong, who has never seen “Hamilton” is looking forward to his first experience.
“I’m really excited to be part of the Hamilton experience,” he said. “I feel that I’ve been left out. The buzz around it has been so great and here I am missing out. I’m really looking forward to being part of that experience.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.