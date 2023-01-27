Welcome to 2023, vinylheads! I hope your New Year’s resolutions included listening to a lot more music on a turntable!
According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the vinyl industry continued its rise in 2022 — up 22% over 2021 in the first six months. And while the numbers are still being crunched for 2022’s second half, it’s estimated that more than 42 million new LPs were sold in the United States in 2022.
There are now 15 years of data showing that vinyl has not only come back, but is here to stay. Steady growth for this past decade-and-a-half (growing much more in the past two years) shows that demand is strong.
I’d like to think we’re in a second golden era of vinyl. Magnificent new releases are constantly coming out. Pressing quality is improving, and sleeve designs are reaching new heights. It’s never been more fun to explore the hobby of vinyl collecting.
In 2022, the top-selling vinyl LP was Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” followed by Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Arctic Monkeys’ “The Car.” It’s new music — not just catalog music (classics such as Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”) — that’s driving vinyl sales. Younger listeners are absolutely into vinyl. And chances are, they’ll stick with it for many years.
I’ve read a few articles recently that project the vinyl industry has already plateaued, citing the consumer cost of LPs and a growing backlog of records waiting to be pressed (amid a significant shortage of vinyl presses) as reasons why the industry’s poised for a downfall.
I’m not buying it.
If anything, increased consumer demand and willingness to shell out hard-earned cash for a record is proving that demand is, and will continue to be, strong. A decade ago, the thought was that Kindles and other e-readers would kill off the printed book industry. And it simply didn’t happen.
Will vinyl ever emerge as the primary form of media for music? Absolutely not. Digital and streaming will continue to dominate. But for fans who love not just listening, but also holding on to their favorite music, vinyl will be here for a long time.
Hot music ahead
Some great shows are headed to the Sun City in February. The Reverend Horton Heat, Cheap Trick, Carin León, Strfkr, Dwight Yoakam, Lyle Lovett, and Os Mutantes to name a few.
I’ve gotta mention Cheap Trick. I first saw them perform back in the ’80s, and their live shows always far eclipsed their albums. Released in 1978, their “Live at Budokan” is one of my favorite concert LPs. It is where you’ll find the definitive versions of cuts like “Surrender,” “Oh Caroline” and “I Want You to Want Me.” 2023 also marks the band’s 50th year, and they’re kicking off the tour right here in El Paso at the Abraham Chavez Theatre on Feb. 26.
Os Mutantes is another show that I’m very much looking forward to seeing. Formed in 1966 in Brazil, original pressings of their psychedelic-tropicália-pop albums have long been desirable in collecting circles. Their 1968 and 1969 albums, “Os Mutantes” and “Mutantes,” are well worth a listen. Seeing them in concert will be a trip. They’ll be at the Lowbrow Palace on Feb. 19.
Another show you’ll find me at in February is the Reverend Horton Heat. I’ve seen these guys five or six times and they always bring high-octane psychobilly heat. Catch ‘em with the Surfrajettes at the Rockhouse Bar & Grille on Feb. 5. The band’s 1991 LP, “Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em,” is still the best example of the genre you’ll find.
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
