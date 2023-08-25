In last month’s column, I wrote about album covers.
But what about the goodies hiding within the sleeves?
From lyric sheets to posters to catalogs, there’s a long history of interesting things found inside record sleeves.
In the sleeves of records I’ve bought over the years, I’ve found photographs, a joint that was likely last smoked in the 1970s, a breakup letter, and a report card. (I’d hide it, too, if I had those grades).
But today, let’s talk about interesting record pressings.
When you think about a record, a black circle with a label and a spindle hole in the middle probably pop into your head. But there are many wildly creative record pressings out there.
Color variants
The most common, and far more common today than in the past, are color variants. Some variant records may feature solid colors, but others may have intricate swirls and splatter effects. Even glow-in-the-dark has been used as a vinyl color. One popular release a kaleidoscope of color variants is Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” which has at least five different ones.
Picture disks
They're exactly what they sound like. Pictures in vinyl. Picture disks aren't as common as color variants, and some are particularly noisy, but remain a hot collectible. Some collectors specialize in picture disks.
Shaped Disks
Getting a little stranger, we have shaped disks. These are generally novelty items, but there are some wild ones out there — heart shapes, some shaped like the state of Texas. Even the Andy Warhol-designed Rolling Stones logo has had the shaped disk treatment.
Fragranced disks
Stranger still? Fragranced records. Yup, vinyl wizards have figured out ways to press records with scents such as marshmallow, patchouli and licorice. I’m kind of glad to not have any scented disks in my collection.
Zoetrope Disks
A zoetrope is an early animation technique that uses a cylinder and still images. When spun and viewed through slits on the side of the cylinder, the zoetrope creates an illusion that the images are in motion and animated. Several artists and designers pressed zoetrope records that, when placed on a turntable and played at the correct speed, can create dazzling effects.
One of the best-known zoetrope records is a 2013 release of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Another collectible series of zoetrope records was released by the Red Raven label in the 1950s. These were children’s records with a special reflective centerpiece which was placed on top of the spindle to enhance the zoetrope effect. Many examples of these zoetrope records and the animations they create are viewable on the web.
Filled disks
They’re expensive to produce and generally have a low pressing run, but records can also be filled with many different substances. Colorful liquid-filled records can be entertaining to watch spin on a turntable, as vinyl appears different at every revolution. Other items that can be filled (or pressed) into a record include glitter, powder, oil, blood and sand.
X-ray disks
Some of the more unusual types of records are 1950s and ’60s bootlegs of popular British and American artists pressed into old X-rays. These were made in the Soviet Union, where Western artists were prohibited and the material to press traditional vinyl records was impossible to obtain.
While the audio quality of these black market “bone records” is shoddy, they’ve become a hot collectible here in the States, with a healthy amount selling on eBay.
Human remains records
One company has developed a way to press human remains into vinyl. Vinyly (“finally”— get it?) will take an audio message you’ve recorded and smash your ashes into a disk that future generations can spin. Sure, it’s a little weird. But a vinyl collector may consider it an ultimate send-off. Vinyly’s tagline? “Live on from beyond the groove.” Pretty cool.
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
