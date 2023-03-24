I’m sitting in front of a window in our family cabin in Alto, N.M. It’s the day after St. Patrick’s, and I’m looking over a vista of newly fallen snow. A couple of days ago, back home in El Paso, it hit 80 degrees.
In other words, it’s just the “normal” changing of the seasons in the great Southwest.
Yup, spring has arrived.
Spring means prepping for the long, warm season ahead. Cleaning out a shed. Dusting those hard-to-reach spaces. Making more space in the garage. It’s a time of fresh starts and making things sparkly and new again.
While doing some cleanup in my own shed a couple of weeks ago, I discovered a plastic bin filled with about 100 records I had forgotten about for nearly 20 years. Inside were lounge and exotica albums records from the 1950s and 1960s, several of which will be donated to local bookstores. Perfect “spring cleaning” albums.
It feels good to cull albums from an unwieldy collection. Think of it as thinning the herd. Local record shops, charity shops and even some bookshops will often accept or buy your unwanted LPs. For more collectible records, try selling online via sites on eBay or Discogs.
Discogs (discogs.com) is the leading website for selling used vinyl. The site is also a great way to gauge what your records are worth. I’ve been selling and buying on Discogs and eBay for many years, and it’s been a nice way to put a few dollars in my pocket. And yes, those dollars often go right back out of my pocket to buy more records. Alas, the curse of the collector.
Another type of vinyl spring cleaning is actually cleaning the records you already have and protecting the sleeves that they’re housed in.
For most collectors, there are two devices that will do the job of keeping records playing their best.
The Discwasher is a handheld brush that’s been a staple of deejays and record collectors since the 1970s. Its design is simple but effective, featuring a brush on which the user puts a few drops of cleaning solution. As the record is spinning on the turntable (not while actually playing a record), the Discwasher is slowly rotated to pick up dirt and dust. They can be found online for about $30, and they’re ideal for light touchups.
A step up and deeper cleaner is the Spin Clean — a plastic tub that holds distilled cleaning water, cleaning solution and two brushes that fit onto a center bracket. The record is placed between two spindles at each end of the tub, then rotated in the fluid.
The Spin Clean is a more thorough cleaning option and can tackle fairly soiled records. At around $75, it’s affordable and easy to use. A batch of cleaning solution mixed with distilled water will clean about 50 records. It’s a solid choice for both casual and serious collectors.
There are also high-end vinyl cleaners by companies such as VPI, Record Doctor, Okki Nokki and Pro-Ject. These devices can run in the hundreds to thousands of dollars. Some have automated cleaning processes, including wet treatments and vacuums to suck up the dust in the grooves. While I’ve thought about adding one of these gizmos to my record cleaning regimen, I’ve continued to lean on my trusty Discwasher and Spin Clean for many years now. But someday, I hope to add one to my arsenal.
The best key to keeping records clean is to not allow them to get dirty in the first place. Clear plastic polypropylene and polyethylene sleeves to put record jackets in not only protects the jacket artwork from getting “ring wear,” but also help keep LPs dust-free. There are many plastic sleeve options available online, and every serious collector nestles their records in them to keep their records in tip-top shape. A 100 sleeves can be found online for about $20.
Take a bit of time out this spring to make your record collection sound, and look, its best. A little TLC goes a long way!
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
