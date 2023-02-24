As a kid, one of the most fascinating albums in my parent’s record collection was “Switched-On Bach,” by Wendy Carlos.
It was a joyous collection of centuries-old music by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed on a super-complex-looking gizmo called a Moog synthesizer.
The melodies, familiar to all who love Bach (a lot of classical was played in our home), didn’t sound like the traditional harpsichords or string quartets often associated with the master’s music. This was Bach performed as blips, bloops, whirrs and other otherworldly sounds.
Released in 1968, “Switched-On Bach” and its use of the Moog was a watershed moment in the history of electronic music. Music using electronic instruments such as the theremin — its wailing vibrato now commonly associated with sci-fi movies of the 1950s — but the form was considered experimental, atmospheric and novelty.
The Moog synthesizer was something different. It was created by 30-year-old Robert Moog in 1964 (and let’s clarify something here: “Moog” rhymes with “oh,” not “oo”), and it had two major advantages over other synthesizers: affordability and the ability to play it with a keyboard. This offered musicians the opportunity to create entirely new sounds and textures and incorporate them into their recordings, making it a viable instrument for traditional musicians and not just electronics engineers.
The heyday of experimental Moog music was from the late 1960s through the 1970s. In the 1980s, the Moog began to fall out of favor as digital synthesizers became more widely available and even more affordable than Moogs. But there are so many fascinating recordings featuring the Moog, and they’re worth exploring — especially on vinyl.
Wendy Carlos continued using the Moog synthesizer for many years, releasing “The Well-Tempered Synthesizer,” “Switched-On Bach II” and the soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian film, “A Clockwork Orange.” She also composed an entire score for Kubrick’s “The Shining,” but only two of the tracks were included in the film. “The Shining” is a bit of a grail soundtrack for many vinyl collectors. It was for me until I finally scored a copy a few years ago.
The Moog synthesizer can be found on many well-known pop and rock recordings. “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles? Check. “Strange Days” by the Doors? Yup, it’s on there. Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s 1971 album “Tarkus” features the Moog modular synthesizer throughout, and groups like the Monkees, Yes, the Bee Gees, Simon and Garfunkel, Kraftwerk, Rush, Pink Floyd, New Order and Portishead have all used the Moog to craft unusual sounds and elevate their music.
As much as I love all of these groups and their use of the instrument, my Moog vinyl collecting has always been more about the unusual and experimental, performed by musicians considered outsiders in almost every way: Sun Ra, Mort Garson, Dick Hyman, Ruth White and Morton Subotnick, to name a few. These artists released fascinating recordings that show how challenging and technical, yet freeing, the Moog synthesizer could be in creating music.
While most of these pop and rock groups and experimenters made their recordings decades ago, there’s been a resurgence of interest in vinyl records featuring the Moog synthesizer. One vinyl series is the Moog Recordings Library, which presses cuts from different musicians and releases them on Moog’s own label.
One artist at the forefront of contemporary Moog music, and Moog on vinyl, is Lisa Bella Donna, an acclaimed composer and modular synthesist who’s released more than a dozen LPs, including “Moogmentum” in 2021. I picked up “Moogmentum” at the Moogseum in Asheville, N.C., this past summer, and it’s an incredible listen, eerie and expansive, yet warm and comforting.
If you do visit Asheville, it’s worth dropping by the Moogseum to see, and even try, some of Robert Moog’s vintage synthesizers, modular system, and prototypes. Moog lived the last 25 years of his life in Asheville, where he was a research professor at the University of North Carolina at Asheville and continued to design electronic instruments for Moog Music until his death in 2005. Asheville is also a great town for vinyl hunting and has a flourishing live music scene.
Moog music isn’t for everyone. But for those who enjoy unique releases on vinyl, it’s a genre that begs to be explored.
Listen to a vinyl recording of Wendy Carlos’ “Switched-On Bach” at https://archive.org/details/lp_switched-on-bach_walter-carlos_2/
Learn more about Robert Moog at https://www.moogmusic.com/
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
