I have a skeleton in my vinyl closet. I love Halloween and monster records.
Let’s back up.
Most music obsessives eventually find themselves going down some sort of rabbit hole of intriguing genres and subgenres.
There are collectors of Japanese psychedelia, pre-war blues, Krautrock (a form of experimental music that began in Germany in the 1960s), modal jazz and northern soul.
I’m guilty of dabbling in all of these genres and others. And yes, Halloween and monster records are one of them.
It almost certainly stems from my childhood love of Halloween. Halloween records are far more unique, than say, Christmas albums.
Christmas albums are everywhere.
They fill up yard sales and bargain bins across the United States. Hundreds of artists have recorded Christmas albums and zillions were sold over years, making the music industry a holly jolly profit.
Not so with Halloween and monster records.
The monster music craze began in the 1950s and ‘60s, during the second wave of “creature feature” like “Creature of the Black Lagoon” and “The Blob.”
Records with names like “The Purple People Eater,” “Graveyard Hop” and “Midnight Monsters Hop” had no place on the console stereos of discerning adults. They were made for kids and teens who loved them and discarded them as they reached adulthood. That’s what made Halloween and monster albums rare.
There are about 100 monster LPs in my collection, featuring names like “Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House,” “Introducing Frankie Stein and His Ghouls,” and “Howlin’ Halloween.”
Here are a few of my favorites. Maybe some of them are haunting your record cabinet?
Carl Stalling
“The Skeleton Dance” EP
Back in 1929, a young chap named Walt Disney produced and directed a “Silly Symphony” short featuring music by the Carl Stalling. Stalling would go on to compose hundreds of scores for the “Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies” series, featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and others.
“The Skeleton Dance” is an example of early black-and-white animation. This EP was released on vinyl just a few years ago. It’s absolutely fun for all ages. By the way, you can watch “The Skeleton Dance” in its entirety on YouTube.
Various Artists
“Halloween Hootenanny”
Released on vinyl in 1998, “Halloween Hootenanny” became a much-sought-after Halloween LP, fetching hundreds of dollars on eBay. Compiled by musician/filmmaker/horror extraordinaire Rob Zombie, “Halloween Hootenanny” features spooky rockabilly and surf cuts sure to get guys and ghouls on their feet.
Verne Langdon
“The Phantom of the Organ,” “The Vampyre at the Harpsichord,” “Halloween Spooktacular,” and others
These albums are perfect for setting a trick-or-treating mood. Langdon was a whiz at playing the old-time movie theater organ and harpsichord to spectacularly terrifying effect. He released several monster albums in this vein on his record label, Electric Lemon Record Company. Langdon was also a master monster mask designer, makeup artist, clown, magician and wrestler.
Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers
“The Original Monster Mash”
And finally, no Halloween vinyl collection is complete without the one that kicked off the craze. Bobby Pickett created “The Monster Mash” as a novelty song, parodying the fun dances of the time and delivering it with a dead-on Boris Karloff voice impression, giving him the nickname he’d be known by for the rest of his life.
Whether you’re 5 or 95, chances are good you’ve danced to “Monster Mash” in your living room. “The Monster Mash” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just before Halloween in 1962, and it’s a still staple of spooky parties 60 years later. It’s a graveyard smash.
