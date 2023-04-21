The beat is felt in the blood. Boom-ch-ch-boom, boom-ch-ch-boom.
The guitar is sinewy, wrapping around the beat like a vine, digging deep — then deeper. Percussion, bass, organ, accordion and maracas flesh it out.
The cumbia. Its infectious rhythm is well-known and loved from cookouts, quinces and other get-togethers on the border.
But this. This is a cumbia style that’s darker and more mystical. It’s chicha.
Cumbia has its roots in Latin America by way of Africa and indigenous peoples here in the Western Hemisphere. Its sound and rhythm go back hundreds of years, finding its strongest roots in Colombia.
Chicha is a different beast.
It emerged from the Andean region in the 1960s and was inspired by traditional Peruvian folk music. To differentiate from this traditional folk music, chicha musicians incorporated elements of psychedelic rock, such as distortion, wah-wah and heavy reverb. The electric guitar replaced the traditional panpipe flute associated with Peruvian folk music and is central to the melody.
Chicha creeps up on the listener. It’s wildly hypnotic. And its rhythm won’t let you free from its grip.
In the past, chicha was often criticized for its association with the rural poor and indigenous community, frequently with political implications. Today, chicha is celebrated as an important part of Peru’s musical heritage; its infectious, exotic rhythms have crawled northward to Mexico and the United States and are constantly being reimagined and reinvented for a new generation of listeners.
Let’s take a look at some incredible chicha albums you can add to your vinyl collection.
“The Roots of Chicha” (2-LP compilation)
This is the ideal place to start a journey into the mystic world of chicha. Featuring the earliest chicha groups, including Juaneco y Su Combo, Los Destellos and others, the album showcases the unique blend of traditional Andean music and Colombian cumbia which formed the modern chicha sound.
Juaneco y Su Combo – “Masters of Chicha, Vol. 1”
Juaneco y Su Combo began in Peru in 1966, and the group is considered to be the forefather of the chicha sound. Their original albums are very hard to find, but compilation reissues have made them accessible decades after their original releases.
Los Wembler’s de Iquitos – “Lamento Selvatico”
Los Wembler’s de Iquitos is one of the very earliest chicha bands, forming in 1968. Proving chicha’s staying power, the group released “Lamento Selvatico” in 2020. It’s a slinky, groovy, super-danceable album, and an excellent example of the traditional sound of chicha. For more information: derapageprod.fr/en/los-wemblers
Sonido Gallo Negro – “Cumbia Salvaje” and “Sendero Mistico”
This Mexico City ensemble is incredible. They’re leading the contemporary chicha wave, with songs that combine traditional cumbia rhythms with psych-guitars and organ, and often wear masks when they perform. These earlier LPs can be a little hard to come by, but their debut “Cumbia Salvaje” was recently reissued and can be purchased from the group directly. For more information: sonidogallonegro.com
Money Chicha – “Echo en Mexico”
Money Chicha hails from Austin and features members of Grupo Fantasma and Brownout. They played an incredible show here in El Paso at the Lowbrow Palace a few years ago. Their rhythm is very heavy and the guitar work is deeply psychedelic. Their sophomore LP, “Chicha Summit,” isn’t quite as heavy, but it’s still a killer spin. moneychicha.com
Some thoughts about Record Store Day 2023
This issue of El Paso Inc. comes out a day after the first Record Store Day of 2023. This year marks 15 years of RSD, and it’s well-known among enthusiasts as a day to connect with independent retailers for exclusive vinyl releases. I’m glad to see that more El Paso and Las Cruces mom-and-pop record shops are participating than ever.
Sadly, it may be the first year I don’t hit them up for a collectible vinyl release. But that’s on me not our local stores. I just didn’t see any albums that I couldn’t live without adding to my collection.
RSD can be a confounding day for indie shops. While people flock in for these special vinyl gems, it often doesn’t spur the long-term shopping so crucial to their business.
So while I hope you found a special album that’s exclusive to our local retailers, I hope you’ll continue to visit and shop with them throughout the year. Your sustained business is ultimately what keeps the mom-and-pops in business — growing and thriving in an industry that can be very difficult to navigate and sustain.
Make any day you visit them your own, personal Record Store Day.
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
