Ask almost any record collector one of their favorite things about the hobby, and you’re almost certain to hear, “I love the cover art.”
It’s interesting to think that one of the greatest passions of record collecting is the visual aspect, not the audial. But seasoned collectors know that in their vinyl bins and shelves, they have a veritable gallery of amazing artwork.
The “art” of cover artwork goes back to the earliest days of records themselves but blossomed with the advent of “long-playing” (LP) records, which were a larger physical format than the prevalent 78-rpm singles that had ruled for decades.
The earliest LP artwork often acted as advertisements for the music within, announcing song titles, musical descriptions (“easy music for a relaxing evening”), and the dances the music was for (fox-trots, cha-chas, etc.). These covers — most prominent in the 1950s — were often photographs of exotic lands or illustrations of couples cozying up for a night of romance and music listening.
In the late 1950s and early ’60s, jazz labels such as Blue Note and Verve elevated album covers to an art form. Using dynamic typographic treatments and unposed black-and-white and duotone photography, the covers were everything from contemplative to dynamic, reflecting the performances of the musicians featured on the album. Some of the greatest jazz covers include John Coltrane’s “Blue Train” and Kenny Burrell’s “Midnight Blue.”
The 1960s was also the decade that some of the most iconic rock covers were created. As rock music moved from 7-inch singles to full-length albums, it allowed designers and musicians to collaborate on conceptual covers. The Beatles certainly had some of the most recognizable covers in history, including “Revolver,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Abbey Road.”
Album art experimentation went even further in the 1970s, with groups like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd releasing albums with incredibly detailed artwork and gatefolds. As a reaction to this style, and the music itself, in the late ’70s, punk bands such as the Sex Pistols, the Clash and the Ramones took a raw, stripped-down approach to cover art, often featuring DayGlo colors juxtaposed with images of gritty black-and-white newspaper clippings.
The 1980s featured many iconic covers: Bruce Springsteen’s tush in front of the American flag on “Born in the U.S.A,” Michael Jackson relaxin’ on “Thriller” and the Police’s band members represented as LEDs on “Ghost in the Machine” (be prepared for a shock if you’ve never noticed that before).
The 1980s is also the decade that parental warning stickers would first appear on albums deemed too explicit for young people. A very strange trinity of Frank Zappa, John Denver and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider testified to Congress against the labeling of these covers and in favor of freedom of speech.
In the ’90s, a decade in which vinyl almost disappeared, a swimming naked baby reaching toward a dollar bill graced Nirvana’s “Nevermind,” creating a bit of controversy with its anti-big-corporation subtext. Just a couple years ago, the now-adult baby in the photo filed a lawsuit claiming he had been sexually exploited, but the suit was quickly dismissed.
With vinyl’s resurgence in the past two decades, so has a renewed emphasis on creating dynamic album cover art. Some of the most memorable include Radiohead’s “Hail to the Thief,” Lil’ Wayne’s “Tha Carter III” and FKA Twigs’ “LP1.” Kendrick Lamar’s epic 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly” features one of the most striking, provocative and important covers in several years.
El Paso can lay claim to being the birthplace of the cover artist for the 20th century’s best-selling album in the United States. The late Boyd Elder painted the cover for the Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975),” which has sold nearly 40 million copies in the United States alone. His artwork also graced the cover of the Eagles’ “One of These Nights” and the Bobby Fuller Four logo on drummer Dalton Powell’s bass drum.
I’m hoping to dive into another column about cover art sometime soon; from the process of concept development to the final image, covers play an incredibly important part in an album’s total package. That’s something that digital media never truly conveys. In the meantime, revisit your own collection or visit an area record shop and take some time to admire the covers. And while you’re at it, take one home to enhance your vinyl gallery!
Chuck Fensch is a creative director at the University of Texas at El Paso and began the El Paso and Las Cruces Vinyl Collectors Facebook page in 2015. He has way too many records but keeps adding more to his collection.
