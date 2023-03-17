The wait is over for area fans of Grammy Award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet.
The band – comprised of three Kiszka brothers, singer Josh, guitarist Jake, and bassist/keyboardist Sam, and drummer Danny Wagner – will bring its rescheduled “Dreams in Gold Tour” show to the Don Haskins Center at 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 21.
It was original scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022, but the band had to postpone several shows after lead singer Josh Kiszka ruptured an ear drum.
It will be the first time the band has played in El Paso.
“We appreciate your patience as we navigated logistics and can’t wait to see you again soon,” the band captioned in a social media post, noting that original tickets are still valid for the rescheduled dates.
The band scrapped most of its November tour dates including shows in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento.
In the video message on Facebook the day before the El Paso show, Kiszka said, “I just wanted to express how beautiful and how awe inspiring these couple of shows have really been — truly. Also, unfortunately, they’ve been rather painful.
“The last time I spoke with you, I had asked for your understanding; I was dealing with a ruptured eardrum. Unfortunately, while the eardrum continues to heal, it also has continued to cause me great deal of physical pain, which has made it very difficult to perform. I’ve been fighting through this for the last week now and I’ve been trying to push through each show. And I’m at the point where I think I need a period of time for more healing. Unfortunately, that means rescheduling the shows for the rest of this month, which kills me to do this, especially on such a short notice.
“I’m truly sorry to everyone in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento. This year has been an extremely humbling experience. I can’t begin to thank all of you enough for your seemingly endless support and understanding.
“Again, I can’t express how difficult this decision is to make, truly. I’m so, so grateful and appreciative of all the love and positivity that you all seem to have in boundless supply. This is a really disheartening setback. And I think when we’re all finally together and we’re celebrating in that spirit, I think all will be well and right.”
Greta Van Fleet, which released its first EP in 2017, has a blues-driven sound that is often compared to Led Zeppelin.
In interview with the El Paso Inc. in November 2022, Sam Kiszka said Greta Van Fleet is thrilled to be playing arena shows.
““I love the arenas,” he said. “We always saw shows in arenas, and now we’re the main attraction. It’s mind-blowing to think, ‘Wow, all these people came for Greta Van Fleet and the culture that surrounds it.’ There’s something significant and beautiful about that.”
Although performing to thousands of adoring fans is an adrenaline rush, Sam Kiszka said he sometimes misses the intimacy of clubs and theaters.
“There is a fun energy doing the little clubs where there are no rules and you’re face to face with people that can reach out and touch you if they so desire,” he said. “Theaters are kind of the best, in my opinion, because they have the energy of like a small club and it sounds much better than an arena. I love all sizes.”
Despite the rise in mainstream popularity, critical acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019 for “From the Fires,” the band has remained humble.
“We have pretty significant senses of self,” he said. “We have a really strong system to keep us in check. We’ve always had strong family values. If one of us is being a (jerk), you’re going to get called out. Because we’re brothers and we can communicate like that and nobody gets their feelings hurt. Perhaps it’s just our upbringing, our roots, it’s just not in our blood. Ego can get in the way of creating the thing that you want to create. It’s not conducive for good art.”
Sam Kiszka said the band is true to itself.
“We’re only us, and we really don’t have any significant perspective on what we mean to the fans and what our presence means for them,” he said. “Sometimes we can forget that that’s a very special thing.”
