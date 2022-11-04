Greta Van Fleet, quite possibly the most popular rock group to emerge in the last half-decade or so, is scheduled to make their El Paso debut at the Don Haskins Center on Nov. 8.
The Frankenmuth, Michigan-based band is comprised of three Kiszka brothers – singer Josh, guitarist Jake, and bassist/keyboardist Sam – along with drummer Danny Wagner.
They released their first EP in 2017 and have since exploded into one of the premier old-school rock bands of today.
Early in their career, the band received immense praise, and nearly as much criticism, for their striking sonic resemblance to Led Zeppelin. They even received praise from Zepplin frontman Robert Plant, himself.
The band has since diversified their sound, but remain rooted in the blues-driven, hip-shaking, and occasionally mind-expanding rock sounds of the ‘70s, akin to The Who, Humble Pie, Rush and others.
The quartet are strikingly young – all under 27, with bassist Sam having turned 23 in April.
Just over two albums and five years into their career, the band’s status as arena headliners is already cemented.
“Next year, I think we’re going to slow down a little bit,” Sam Kiszka said with a chuckle. “We always saw shows in arenas, and now we’re the main attraction. It’s mind-blowing to think about that. Like, ‘Wow, all these people came for Greta Van Fleet and the culture that surrounds it.’ There’s something significant and beautiful about that.”
As to whether he misses the intimacy of playing clubs and theaters as they did in their early days, Sam Kiszka has no gripes about the scale of the band’s current shows.
“I love the arenas,” he said. “For the kind of the backstage ability to move around a little bit more, and tour with my dog now, which is super awesome. But the one thing I do have to say about clubs is we played the Troubadour recently after the pandemic kind of lifted and it was amazing. We were doing Jimi Hendrix covers, ‘Louie, Louie,’ and all this fun stuff.”
He adds, “there is a fun energy doing the little clubs where there are no rules and you’re face to face with these people that can reach out and touch you if they so desire. Theaters are kind of the best, in my opinion, because they have the energy of like a small club and it sounds much better than an arena. I love all sizes.”
He said the rapid ascension into arena headliners hasn’t given the band mental whiplash just yet, partially due to their strong sense of family.
“We have pretty significant senses of self and we have a really strong system to keep us in check,” he said. “We’ve always had strong family values. If one of us is being a (jerk), you’re going to get called out. Because we’re brothers and we can communicate like that and nobody gets their feelings hurt. Perhaps it’s just our upbringing, our roots – it’s just not in our blood. Ego can get in the way of creating the thing that you want to create. It’s not conducive for good art.”
The band’s legions of young, and old. adoring fans has led to interesting encounters, especially early on, when the band would be stalked by what Kiszka calls ‘punters’ – non-fans who harvest autographs for the sake of selling them for profit.
“You can spot a real fan from a thousand miles away,” Kiszka said. “It’s frustrating because it kind of ruins it for the real fans who find that to be really special. But when we’re leaving a show and it’s two in the morning and there’s a bunch of kids out there freezing their (butts) off hoping that we stop, those are really special moments. Sometimes we see that and say, ‘We have to stop and go talk to these people.’”
He said experiences like that are an ego check.
“We’re only us, and we really don’t have any significant perspective on what we mean to the fans and what our presence means for those people,” he said. “Sometimes we can forget that that’s a very special thing.”
The band has begun work on their third full-length LP.
Kiszka said they will continue to try and shake things up, including employing a new producer on each record they make along with a variety of sonic experimentation.
“Adding something more world instrument related, like ancient flutes or perhaps Indian instruments,” he said regarding what musical ideas he’d like to explore. “Ancient music is so close to everybody’s heart and so primal. Maybe adding in some elements of world music, maybe a more acoustic-oriented album like ‘Led Zeppelin III,’ then an electronic album after that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.