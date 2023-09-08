It all started with a “no.”
As a theater student in 1982-83 at the University of Texas at El Paso, Greg Taylor wanted to produce a musical.
The theatre department leadership said “no.” But Taylor’s determination would not stop him.
Along with fellow theater student Jimmy Legarreta, who had contacts in student government, they convinced Joe Avila, then the dean of students, and Sonny Castro, the Union director, that it was a great idea.
The Special Programs and Activities Committee of the Student Programs Office give him $1,000 and a space to put on a dinner show in the Union Ballroom.
That show was “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and so began Taylor’s 40-year run at the UTEP Dinner Theatre.
Taylor retired on Aug. 31.
His theatrical journey began in fifth grade when his sister dragged him to an audition for “The King and I” at Fort Bliss.
She wasn’t cast but he was as Lewis, the lead character Anna’s son.
He did dozens of musicals at the former Moulin Rouge Dinner Theatre, finishing his high school career with “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
He fell in love with the music and began to listen to other Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber musicals. That led to the dinner theater idea at UTEP and also led to his lifelong friendship with Sir Tim Rice that began when Taylor wrote him a fan letter.
Because of Rice, Taylor has been to eight or nine opening nights on Broadway and was a production assistant on “Chess.”
His two favorite shows are Rice musicals: “Evita,” followed closely by “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Rice visited the theater six times over the years, including a 25th anniversary concert of his music that featured top Broadway performers.
During its span of four decades, the UTEP Dinner Theatre stage has seen many productions including the American premiere of “Blondel” in 1985, the amateur premiere of “Chess” in 1989 and the American premiere of “Tycoon” in 1994.
“Chess” was a national winner of the American College Theatre Festival in 1989 and was performed at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“He’s (Rice) just a really nice guy,” Taylor said. “He gave us cachet. I lived vicariously in his orbit. When I wrote him last week, I thanked him for everything did for me. He wrote back, ‘Thank YOU for all you’ve done for my shows.’”
Taylor, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theater from UTEP, said he’s proud of “the most successful theater in town. We have such a loyal audience for which I’m grateful.”
He credits the late university president Diana Natalicio, “who supported us and me from day one,” and recently retired Vice President of Student Affairs Gary Eden for their help.
He also credits his long-time staff that he described as family: recently retired music director Pat Provencio and associate director Beverly Kerbs-Ward, scenic and lighting designer Mike Spence (who has been there all 40 years), costumer, and now interim director, Jaime Barba, former technician Roy Lockhart, and former costumer Kerri Harrison.
“For example, I can’t do what Pat did,” Taylor said. “We would not be where we are without her. I’ve said all along, this is not just the Greg Taylor show. I can’t do what they (core staff) do, and they do it very well.”
Josey Pickett, long-time performer and now choreographer and director for UDT, said, “Something unique about Greg is that he actually brings together a team. Everyone was a creative team that felt like a family. He knew their superpowers.”
Those who worked with Taylor said they’ll miss his expertise – and sense of humor.
“I’ll miss his creativity,” Barba said. “He’s been my mentor for over 30 years. When I’m directing, I’ll miss asking him questions. I’ve learned how to direct because of Greg Taylor. It’s all in the details. He’s all about detail in productions.”
Longtime friend and co-founder Jimmy Legarreta said he’ll miss him directing.
“There’s something about a Greg Taylor directed show,” he said. “You can tell Greg directed it.”
While some may have found Taylor gruff at times, long-time performer Danny Lopez said, “a lot of people don’t know the playful, prankful Greg who would do shenanigans backstage.”
He recalled several funny instances including when during “Chess” former performer Cristen Monson, now academic advisor at the Illinois State University School of Theater and Dance, sang a lyric in the show about not playing games.
“In the wings off-stage, Greg held up a number of games like Yahtzee and Twister,” Lopez said. “Cristen broke hard. She had to turn upstage and laugh.”
But, Lopez’s wife and UDT choreographer Lisa Lopez added, “He never compromised the integrity of the show. If you were in the audience, you wouldn’t have noticed it.”
In retirement, Taylor hopes to travel more. First on his bucket list is Egypt and the pyramids.
He’d like to see his beloved elephants in their habitat.
When he was 16, his parents allowed him to travel one summer and play trumpet for the George Matthews Great London Circus.
“I liked to hang out and watch the elephants and talk to them,” Taylor said. “That’s where I got my love for elephants.”
That tour took him all over the Eastern United States, so he wants to see the West with his buddy Spence.
“But my car is 18 years old, so I need a new car first,” Taylor said. “I’m eyeing a Hyundai Tucson hybrid. It’s roomy for two big guys like us.”
Many on both sides of the curtain wonder what will happen next at UDT.
“Greg was the dinner theater, so you don’t survive 40 years and not wonder what will happen next,” Kerbs-Ward said, adding that in 180 shows, Taylor created professional learning opportunities for actors and technicians who worked the shows.
“Look at ‘Matilda,’” Legarreta said. “What happened with the first ‘Joseph’ is still happening. Students were in the band, lights and on stage, even elementary and middle school students.”
Barba said he hopes the theater will continue to grow.
“Somebody told me a long time ago that the dinner theater was one of the gems of El Paso,” he said. “It’s been a fixture on the UTEP campus for 40 years. It’s been a fixture in producing quality, next-to-professional theater in this region.”
Pickett added, “I think that Greg’s story should inspire us all. If you have an idea, you don’t have to wait for perfect credentials, the right amount of money or place. If you’re passionate about it, do it. In doing just that, Greg filled a void in our community.”
