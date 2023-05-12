High school graduation day is around the corner for El Paso seniors.
From May 31 through June 17, families will gather at the Don Haskins Center, and other locations, to celebrate their loved one’s milestone and wish them well on their new journey.
“This is an exciting time for El Paso seniors,” said Armando Aguirre, executive director of ESC Region 19. “Students will have the opportunity to advance in their postsecondary careers, go to college and earn certifications. At the end of the day, we know they’ll become impactful members of our community.”
El Paso Inc. asked three El Paso seniors to reflect on the experiences and memories that shaped their K-12 education.
Here is what EPISD’s Max Serrano, Clint ISD’s Benny Salomon and SISD’s Samara Lopez have to say in this graduation Q&A.
Clint Independent School District’s Benny Salomon, 18, will pursue a career in field-defining math, physics, or molecular engineering study at one of the world’s leading research universities, the University of Chicago.
The Clint High School senior has a 4.0-grade point average (weighted 103.4) and is the 2023 class valedictorian.
Salomon is a proud member of Clint ISD’s Genesis Program, the advanced academic pathway for students who continuously excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, called STEM. During his time at Clint, the senior served as commander battalion for the Lion’s NJROTC and was manager of technical equipment and systems for his school’s theater program. He credits the Clint district and community for his excellent leadership skills and superb customer service values.
Clint High School’s commencement ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Don Haskins Center.
Q: How has high school prepared you for college and your future career?
Clint High School’s Genesis program prepared me for college by allowing me to take rigorous dual credit and advanced placement courses in STEM.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge as a high school student and how did you overcome that obstacle?
My family always instilled in me a college education. Since we are not financially stable, I knew they wouldn’t be able to pay for my entire college education. I wanted to make them proud and worked hard to find a college that was right for me; I also applied for different scholarships. I am pleased to be the recipient of the QuestBridge Scholarship and the University of Chicago Odyssey Scholarship.
Q: What advice can you give incoming seniors to help them have a successful high school experience?
My advice is to build relationships. Start simple conversations like, “How are you? How was your day?” These go a long way. Since applying to scholarships and universities can be stressful, having a strong network will be helpful. You can go to them for emotional support, ask for help with letters of recommendation, or advice regarding scholarship essays.
Q: Looking back on your K-12 education, what has been your favorite and most memorable moment?
My most memorable education moment was a trip we took with Genesis. We toured UT Austin, St. Edwards University, St. Mary’s, McMurray University and the University of Dallas. We saw the main campus, the dorms, classrooms and athletic fields. I really liked the experience and remember thinking, “I’ll soon start life on my own.” During that trip, we also went to Six Flags. Spending quality time with my friends was a lot of fun and reinforced our bond.
Q: How have you managed academic responsibilities with other programs, whether extracurriculars, volunteer work or hobbies?
My rule is to prioritize schoolwork. The first thing I do when I get home is do my homework, then study, and after that is when I have free time. If I have practice and something else comes up, or if I have two events in one day at the same time, I always go with the one that will benefit me the most.
The future looks bright for Americas High School’s soccer standout Samara Lopez, 17.
Lopez, a forward and center-back defender on the girls’ varsity soccer team, was awarded an athletic scholarship to Texas A&M University, San Antonio.
The four-year varsity letterman and team captain has earned multiple honors for her athleticism, including an honorable mention for All-District last season and a first-team All-District selection this year. In addition to being a force on the field, Lopez is a top performer in the classroom, ranking in the top 10 percent of her class.
Lopez is excited to attend Texas A&M and play college soccer with her sister. Once there, she plans to major in kinesiology and become a physical therapist. Her goal is to help patients recover from injuries and improve their mobility through exercise.
Americas High School students will graduate at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Don Haskins Center.
Q: How has high school prepared you for college and your future career?
High school teaches you to work with people from different backgrounds, personalities and cultures. My high school experience prepared me for my future career because it gave me an idea of what the medical field is like. Taking dual credit courses also helped because it introduced me to college work. Soccer taught me to be an effective leader, be more confident and come out of my shell.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge as a high school student, and how did you overcome that obstacle?
I had an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in February and continued the season like that. I never thought an injury like this would happen to me; I was in denial and disappointed. To overcome the obstacle, I had to tell myself, “Things happen for a reason” and, “If you dwell on it, nothing will change.” I had surgery two weeks ago and put my focus on physical therapy and getting better. The doctor says I’m recovering very well, and the coach at Texas A&M is very supportive. That has motivated me to keep going.
Q: What advice can you give incoming seniors to help them have a successful high school experience?
I advise incoming seniors to take it all in and enjoy every moment. Learn to appreciate the wins and the losses. Experience new things. The last thing you want is to look back and regret not doing something.
Q: Looking back on your K-12 education, what has been your favorite and most memorable moment?
My favorite experience was playing competitive soccer and being on the varsity team as a freshman. We made all district that year. Unfortunately, the season was cut short due to COVID, but advancing that far was a lot of fun. I also like remembering the transition from fifth grade to middle school and eighth grade to high school. There’s something about moving up and going to the next level I find special. I think it’s seeing how far you’ve come and being proud of your accomplishments.
Q: How have you managed academic responsibilities with other programs, whether extracurriculars, volunteer work or hobbies?
I set rules for myself: I’m a student first and an athlete second. There have been times when I have had to miss city league practice because I have too much homework. I’ve had to balance my priorities and know what comes first.
El Paso Independent School District’s Max Serrano, 18, is a future geriatric doctor.
The Franklin High School senior is one of five students in the region admitted to the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s new MedFuture program. The joint initiative recognizes highly qualified high school seniors who have expressed an interest in science and medicine and a commitment to serve the Paso del Norte region.
Serrano played football during his freshmen and sophomore years and dedicated his junior and senior years to exploring career pathways and gaining job skills as a member of the Career and Technical Education program.
The future Miner is excited about high school graduation and is eager to one day invest in the lives of aging adults. Franklin High School’s commencement ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center.
Q: How has high school prepared you for college and your future career?
High school has been a great experience. My teachers were spectacular and helped me develop a clear path for my future. I’m also grateful my school offered plenty of college courses so I could get ahead in college. Also, thanks to the CTE program, I was introduced to medicine my junior year and earned my license as a pharmacy technician. Now, I’ll be able to apply for a part-time job while being in the MedFuture program.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge as a high school student and how did you overcome that obstacle?
My biggest challenge has been balancing my time between school, friends and volunteering. An effective skill I developed was using a planner. I jot everything down in it. If you do this, you prioritize what’s important and learn to plan ahead. It helps you be more disciplined and responsible. I still struggle with this, but I hope to improve and become better.
Q: What advice can you give incoming seniors to help them have a successful high school experience?
The best advice I can give others is to get involved in the community. For example, I participated in the Texas Tech summer camp last year, and it opened many doors for me. It’s fun, you meet people and network. Another thing I suggest is joining webinars and attend events different universities are hosting. It helps you get noticed ahead of time.
Q: Looking back on your K-12 education, what has been your favorite and most memorable moment?
There have been a lot of special moments, but one memory I hold on to is when my eighth-grade science teacher, Mr. Conney, told me, “Don’t lose hope. You have the potential to be someone great!” At first, those words didn’t mean much because I wasn’t really into school then, but I’ve pondered that message and its deeper meaning for the last two years. I appreciate him so much. He believed in me and guided me to be who I am today.
Q: How have you managed academic responsibilities with other programs, whether extracurriculars, volunteer work or hobbies?
I do all my schoolwork before 8 p.m., and after 8 p.m. I study health and sciences. I volunteer on the weekends, and last semester, I spent two hours every Saturday writing essays for scholarships and applying to colleges and universities.
