Somewhere in the streets of heaven, Esme Barrera, with her ever-glowing smile, is dancing.
Barrera, an El Pasoan living in Austin, was a well-loved fixture of the Austin music scene before her death on Jan. 1, 2012.
She was killed in her Austin home in the morning hours on New Year’s Day.
Barrera, 29, was a supporter of the children with special needs whom she worked with as a teaching assistant at Austin’s Casis Elementary School. She worked part time at Waterloo Records, was a volunteer at Girls Rock Camp and a huge supporter of the Austin live music scene.
Thanks to her, for two weeks in July, 20 El Paso girls from 10- to 18-years old had the opportunity to learn to play an instrument, form a band, write an original song and perform it at the Plaza Classic Film Festival.
“It’s so refreshing to be around other girls who care about music as much as I do,” said Bella de Santiago, 16, holding a bass guitar during rehearsals. “It’s almost like a euphoric feeling when you all get a note right or a song right and everyone is playing the same and everyone is happy.”
Rani Shull, 13, an eighth grader at Eastwood Middle school, was tasked with lead vocal duties for The Myriads.
“I wanted to play guitar so when I heard I was going to be the singer, I was a little shocked,” she said. “But I’m actually glad I’m singing because it’s opened new horizons for me. I’ve never sung before so they are actually helping me find inspiration and that makes me happy. I have never been happier.”
The girls participated in You Rock! El Paso, an all-girls rock camp sponsored by Jim and Kristine Ward’s Because of You Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.
“The genesis of the camp was a celebration of Esme’s life,” Jim Ward said at the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso in Segundo Barrio, where the camp took place. “Her family wanted to do a celebratory show in 2019 and her sister Marlene thought it would be a good idea to donate the money to Girls Rock Camp Austin where Esme had volunteered and was close to her heart.”
After that fundraiser, the thought was, why not start a summer rock camp program to El Paso?
“Obviously my heart is in this city, and I want to build this community the best that I can, anyway I can,” Ward said, who is a founding member At the Drive-In, Sparta and his alt-country project, Sleepercar. “We wanted to use live music to raise money to reinvest in the city for things that are brought to our attention. The first thing was the Rock Camp and that has been our focus.”
Erika Flores, the former director of Girls Rock Camp Austin Camp, was in El Paso helping with the camp.
“Our goal was to bring the experience that Esme loved so much in Austin, here to her hometown of El Paso,” Flores said. “This allows kids to have more access to art, taking up space and being loud and letting them be themselves. Kids are like everyone else, they want to be heard, they want to be validated and they want to be supported. We are giving them that chance to do so.”
Flores said after Barrera’s death, she was approached by Ward about the benefit concert in Austin and have El Paso children travel to Auston to experience the camp.
“I said, ‘why don’t we do one better and have a camp in El Paso?’” she said. “I told Jim if he could help organize people on the ground, Jess and I have the know how having run dozens of camps and coached thousands of kids. We could make it happen in El Paso.”
El Paso musician Mary Moreck was a camp counselor and guitarist for Acid Wave, an all-female band. When she heard about the camp, she immediately volunteered for it.
“I’m in an all-girl band so I understand the importance of women and trans people being in the music industry,” she said. “It’s real special for me to be out here. I’ve had the chance to witness their epiphanies when it clicks for them or when they understand a certain part of the song; you can see them light up so it’s been really rewarding for me to see that.”
Acid Wave will open two shows for Sparta, in Austin on July 26 and Houston the following day.
Moreck said all 20 girls in camp have the potential to have a future in the business.
“They have to really want it; it’s not easy,” she said. “There are a lot of things women have to go through and sometimes it gets discouraging. People will see us, and because we are women, they don’t think we know what we’re doing. They might think, ‘oh, she only knows how to play one chord.’ Well, it doesn’t really matter. First of all, I know how to play more than one chord but that’s not the point. Even if I only knew how to play one chord, I can still sing really well over it, it should matter if it sounds good and I’m having fun.”
Ward said he was blown away by the young musician’s creativity.
“I’m a strong believer that El Paso is important, and I think that we’ve always had a bit of chip on our shoulder or feeling like we’re not as good as other cities,” he said. “This shows that if you give these kids an opportunity, they will shine as bright as anywhere on Earth and that makes me proud as anything. All we are going to do is continue to funnel energy and opportunity into these kid that they can use their creativity and build from them.”
For the many accolades Ward has had in his musical career, creating You Rock! El Paso is what he is most proud.
“I don’t want any credit for this,” he said. “I don’t want to be in photographs. I don’t want to be the face of this. All I want to do is facilitate it. My reward is seeing these kids have fun. This is probably as high up as anything that I’ve done in my life. I don’t care much about success, or money or fame; I do care about this city, a lot. This is emotional for me.”
De Santiago, the student from Mission Early College, has some pretty high hopes.
“I’ve been around music all my life,” she said. “My uncles were in bands. I love all genres of music, I never restrict myself when it comes to music. I love the bass, it’s the core for a lot of songs. Paul McCartney played it and he was big-time artist so I want to follow in his footsteps. I hope to be famous, and this is the first step.”
