El Paso anime lovers are getting their cosplay ready for the second El Paso AnimeFest at Bassett Place Mall.
Chicho’s, a local anime retailer, is hosting the free convention on Nov. 5.
Maribel Aguirre, owner of Chicho’s, expects a much larger turnout than the first one in May.
“We had to do (El Paso AnimeFest) twice a year because the first one was really popular,” she said, adding that more than 500 showed up to the first festival in May.
November’s convention will have more activities for anime fans to enjoy.
There will be a cosplay contest and a ramen-eating contest with Chicho’s gift cards given to the winners.
An anime-themed car show in the mall parking lot is also planned.
About 70 vendors will be stationed throughout Bassett Place Mall selling a variety of anime merchandise including displayable figures and jewelry.
Octavio Martinez, owner of Gundam Republik, will be selling Gundam model kits – displayable figures of the robot mechas from the “Model Suit Gundam” franchise.
“I’ve been watching the Gundam series since maybe when I was 14 and started building the kits for therapy,” he said.
Martinez was a vendor at the May convention as well. He said his merchandise nearly sold out.
Martinez said he loves the atmosphere the convention brings.
“I like AnimeFest because it gives me the option to meet people with the same ideas and likes as mine,” he said. “I didn’t even think that El Paso had such a big anime community until this event.”
The Gundam Republik shop is in Chaparral, N.M.
There will also be an art gallery with pieces from well-known characters from shows like “Demon Slayer,” “Dragon Ball” and “Naruto.”
Much of the art will be autographed by the voice actors of their respective characters with a certificate of authenticity from Fan Expo HQ, a national comic con event producer.
Danny Martinez, who also goes by his artist’s name Default Player, will be at the AnimeFest gallery to sell his autographed art.
He is also responsible for creating art for the posters and flyers used to advertise the festival.
“It’s so crazy to see my work at the mall and people saying that it looks really cool,” he said.
Danny Martinez said there was a different feel to the El Paso festival than other conventions he’s been to.
“Everybody’s here to mingle with others that love anime while showing their love for it,” he said. “It’s unreal sometimes to say that it’s a free convention that starts at Target and ends at Dave and Buster’s.”
Early visitors to AnimeFest will be given gifts.
“We’re going to give away drinking bottles, gift bags and souvenirs to the first 200 people coming in,” Aguirre said.
After more than 25 years in business at Bassett Place, Aguirre said it’s great to provide this convention to anime fans in El Paso.
“I like all the smiles on people’s faces,” she said. “We got a lot of positive feedback. The people gave us ideas, the customers gave us ideas on how to do this event, and we listened to what they wanted.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
