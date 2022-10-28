anime

Flyers promoting November’s El Paso AnimeFest with art by Danny Martinez, also known as Default Player.

 Photos provided by Chicho’s

El Paso anime lovers are getting their cosplay ready for the second El Paso AnimeFest at Bassett Place Mall. 

artist

An artist selling his work at the first El Paso AnimeFest in May 2022.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.