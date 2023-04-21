Spring has sprung in El Paso.
Trees are blooming, grasses are greening up, and your favorite flowers are getting ready to put on a show.
For a concentrated dose of spring’s finest, check out this year’s flower show presented by El Dedon Verde Garden Club.
On Tuesday, April 25, the club invites the public to its annual event.
Entries of blooming plants, fanciful designs and beautiful botanicals are available for viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. at El Paso Country Club, 5000 County Club, with an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Flower Power,” an idea that harkens back to the 1960s and ’70, but is also about what flowers do for us today.
“How can you argue with the power of flowers?” says Cameron Compton, El Dedon Verde president. “They always make us feel better, and are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
Members of the garden club submit entries in a variety of categories. Horticulture entries are simple yet stunning items cut right from the garden. Imagine an arching branch from a rose bush, covered with blooms. Or stalks of iris in purple, pink or blue.
Master judges review all entries, then award ribbons. Other horticultural categories include ornamental grasses, vines, herbs, fruits and vegetables, and container-grown plants.
Perhaps the most work-intensive entries come in artistic design and botanical design. The categories have fun names, like “Raindrops keep falling on my head” for designs with all fresh plant materials, and “I heard it through the grapevine” for grapevines wreaths decorated with fresh and/or dried materials.
Leslie Beckoff, a former president of the garden club, led a workshop on flower design to help members better understand the entry rules and to power up their imaginations.
“The rules give you a format to work within, and then I encourage everyone to let their creativity take over,” she said.
In botanical design, the categories “Hippie Crown” and “Pothead” allow some non-plant material, and the container is part of the design itself.
If the rules seem strict, that’s because El Dedon Verde is a federated member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., and to maintain that designation, the club must adhere to rules set by the national organization.
Founded in 1950, El Dedon Verde has more than 160 members. They meet monthly to hear from specialists in all kinds of gardening, and the club supports local garden projects.
This year, Judy Wendt, president of El Dedon Verde, said the club is working with Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation, El Paso Parks and Recreation and the Sunrise Rotary to create a butterfly and pollinator garden in Montoya Heights Park, off Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley.
“The flower show supports out community projects,” said Wendt, who was just back from a meeting of Texas Garden Clubs Inc. in San Antonio, where El Dedon Verde won state and national awards for its community involvement. “We believe in the power of groups to create greatness in this community.”
