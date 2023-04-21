el dedon verde

El Dedon Verde member Leslie Beckoff with Flower Show chair Cameron Compton.

 Photos provided by the El Dedon Verde Garden Club/Amy Goldfarb

Spring has sprung in El Paso.

Judy Wendt

Judy Wendt is the president of El Dedon Verde Garden Club.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.