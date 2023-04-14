The Comic Strip is set to host a night of laughter, entertainment and goodwill this week.
Laugh Launcher is a new charity stand-up comedy event hosted by national touring comedian Willie Barcena.
The show begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the Comic Strip, 1201 Airway.
The soon-to-be annual event will see members of the community take a stab at stand-up comedy, all in the name of raising money for Vision for El Paso. The performers are excited and are eager to use their comedic skills to help those in need.
“The format is sort of a reverse version of ‘The Gong Show,’” said Mike Dee, the show’s organizer and longtime radio personality.
“There will be a giant applaud sign on stage and the comedians will have a button on stage to light up the sign if their joke needs some love,” he said. “But every time they push the button, they have to make a donation. At the end of the night, the audience will vote on who was the funniest in the house. We have people from nonprofits and local business going up to give it a shot.”
Vision for El Paso, which started as a podcast hosted by Dee, is a non-profit organization working with the El Paso Community Foundation to help visually impaired people in the community find the resources they need to live fulfilling lives, Dee said.
The organization provides education, training and resources for visually impaired individuals and their families.
The goal is to improve the quality of life of the visually impaired and ensure that they have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed.
Dee, who lost his sight during his senior year of high school due to a genetic condition, was still able to gain his independence. He moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas where he earned a bachelor’s degree in radio, TV and film in 1999. He continued to deal with his loss of sight by putting all his energy into his DJ work. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of working in radio when he joined the Power 102 morning show 25 years ago.
Most blind or visually impaired El Pasoans aren’t as lucky, he said. Many tend to be sheltered and rarely leave home due to a lack of resources within the community. There are about 22,000 people in the El Paso area who are considered legally blind or visually impaired, Dee said.
“A lot of resources for people with visual impairments, from evaluations to technology training, are only available in places like Austin or San Antonio, which can be hard to maneuver without mobility training or other aides,” he said. “Vision for El Paso is trying to figure out what resources are available here in El Paso and connect the visually impaired community with those resources; and also find out what’s missing and bring it to El Paso so people won’t have to travel.”
Barcena, a popular stand-up comic who has performed on a variety of television shows and comedy specials, will host the event. He is known for his observational humor and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
He was in El Paso performing at the Comic Strip April 13 to April 16.
Dee, who has done stand-up off and on over the years, opening for Gabriel Iglesias and Barcena, said he hopes the event will become an annual fundraiser with more local celebs, business owners and community members taking a turn on the mic.
“It’s a lot of pressure, the whole room is looking at you saying, ‘Ok. Make us laugh,’” Dee said. “My first set was seven minutes, but it felt like I was up there for half-an-hour. Our amateurs are doing five-minute sets. This year, we have (longtime radio personality) Victor Cruz, people from the El Paso Zoological Society and others who are going to give it a shot.”
