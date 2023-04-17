A Celebration of Life for Texas Western College basketball legend and El Paso icon Willie Cager took place Friday night in the Don Haskins Center
Friends and family celebrated the life of Willie Cager on Friday at the Haskins Center
- El Paso Inc. staff report
-
- Updated
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- MUTTS Canine Cantina coming soon
- Bitwise opens its first El Paso cowork space
- Business leaders warn of economic fallout from Proposition K
- El Paso politicians weigh in on the climate charter
- Panera Bread’s first El Paso restaurant expected to open this fall
- 10 years later: City Hall and Asarco stacks demolition
- One-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Getting funky with kombucha
- Why the Luby’s on North Mesa had to close
- New air traffic control tower part of $276 million investment at El Paso International Airport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Friends and family celebrated the life of Willie Cager on Friday at the Haskins Center
- City awarded $10 million from CDC
- Tony Hadley: ‘I’ve never taken drugs – but wish I’d given up smoking years ago!’
- Jesy Nelson admits she hasn’t spoken to her ex-Little Mix bandmates for TWO years after quitting group
- Gisele Bündchen urges world to learn from ‘bad’ moments in life: ‘We all have our fair shares of trials’
- Bill Hader dating Ali Wong again after brief split
- Group of 7 foreign ministers vow to intensify sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine
- Mexican man: National Guard killed pregnant teen, other man
Most Popular
Articles
- MUTTS Canine Cantina coming soon
- Bitwise opens its first El Paso cowork space
- Business leaders warn of economic fallout from Proposition K
- El Paso politicians weigh in on the climate charter
- Panera Bread’s first El Paso restaurant expected to open this fall
- 10 years later: City Hall and Asarco stacks demolition
- One-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
- Getting funky with kombucha
- Why the Luby’s on North Mesa had to close
- New air traffic control tower part of $276 million investment at El Paso International Airport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Friends and family celebrated the life of Willie Cager on Friday at the Haskins Center
- City awarded $10 million from CDC
- Tony Hadley: ‘I’ve never taken drugs – but wish I’d given up smoking years ago!’
- Jesy Nelson admits she hasn’t spoken to her ex-Little Mix bandmates for TWO years after quitting group
- Gisele Bündchen urges world to learn from ‘bad’ moments in life: ‘We all have our fair shares of trials’
- Bill Hader dating Ali Wong again after brief split
- Group of 7 foreign ministers vow to intensify sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine
- Mexican man: National Guard killed pregnant teen, other man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.