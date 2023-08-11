The 1988 UTEP football team was special.
The team finished 10-3 to post the only 10-win season in program history, and finished second in Western Athletic Conference play with a 6-2 record, earning a trip to the Independence Bowl – the Miners' first postseason appearance in 21 years.
UTEP was ranked as high as No. 22 nationally during the season.
The Miners were loaded with talent that season with running back John Harvey, wide receiver Reggie Barrett, All-American defensive lineman Tony Tolbert, All-American kicker Chris Jacke, offensive lineman Sean Kugler and their leader, quarterback Pat Hegarty. They were coached by Bob Stull.
Like Harvey, Barrett, Tolbert and Jacke, Hegarty played in the NFL, spending two seasons with the Denver Broncos backing up John Elway and Gary Kubiak.
They will always be remembered as one of UTEP’s greatest collection of players.
The 1988 Miners will be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame Sept. 1 and will be honored at the Miners' football game versus the University of the Incarnate Word at 7 p.m., Sept. 2 in the Sun Bowl.
Christine Brandl (volleyball), Holly Cohen (soccer), Fred Reynolds (men's basketball), Anthony Rotich (track and field) and Stull (director of athletics/head football coach) are also part of the 20th induction class.
After Hegarty completed his pro career, he had several post-football options.
“I was originally going to go to law school, but I changed my mind and received my master’s degree in English from the University of Colorado Denver and then I realized I didn’t really want to be in academia,” Hegarty said. “I realized that I just wanted to write.”
To earn a living, Hegarty taught high school English for a few years before another opportunity presented itself.
“A friend of mine worked in video game development at Sony,” he said. “They hired me to do contract work physically moving the way a quarterback would on the field for some realistic motion capture. When they learned that I had a background in writing they asked if I’d be interested in writing for their video games. I worked there for six years writing down what the announcers would say during the game. I wrote for games like NFL Gameday, MLB The Show, NBA Shootout and some others.”
As a freelancer, Hegarty also worked for NBA 2K, EA Sports PGA Tour and others.
“It’s funny, whenever I tell kids that I played in the NFL they don’t really care, but once they find out that I write for video games their eyes light up and they say, ‘wow that’s cool,’” he said.
Hegarty has branched out to other gaming genres.
“Over the years I’ve become kind of a generalist, where I’ve become pretty good at immersing myself in whatever genre or world the game takes place in,” he said, “I just try and stay true to that with the characters and make sure the dialogue stays authentic.”
Hegarty’s work is used all over the world.
“The particular team I’m working with right now is based in Asia and so they want a Western storyteller or writer to express things pertaining to Western civilization as correctly as possible,” he said. “Right now, I’m actually working for FunPlus, a company out of Switzerland that makes mobile games that people have on their phones. I’m writing character bios, back stories, lore and dialogue of what they characters say in the game.”
Some of those games are State of Survival, Call of Antia and Guns of Glory.
Hegarty considers writing for video games his day job, but he also aspires to the big screen.
“I write movie and TV screenplays on the side. It’s a tough business but I really enjoy it,” he said. “You write a script, people like it and you have these meetings, but it’s very hard to get stuff made.”
Hegarty’s screenwriting dreams certainly appear promising.
His first screenplay, “Flower of Fire,” won the prestigious Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition, and his action thriller “S.T.E.A.L.,” was named to The Hit List as one of the best spec screenplays in Hollywood as voted on by major development executives, including Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, Brad Pitt's Plan B and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot.
“S.T.E.A.L.” is about an American hiding in Brazil who is blackmailed back into his life of crime to steal back loot from The Sao Paulo Seven, a multi-national gang of expert thieves.
“Like I said, it’s a tough business but I’ll keep writing until hopefully something pops and I can do this fulltime,” he said.
And get this: Hegarty actually wrote a pilot based on his time at UTEP that he’s trying to sell.
“Fortunately, my video game work is steady and I’m able to make a living at it,” he said.
Though he was born in Buffalo, Hegarty grew up in Orange County, Calif., but moved back to Western New York a year ago, where he lives with his wife of 30 years, Sarah, and teenage son. He also has a daughter who is playing volleyball at Smith College in North Hampton, Mass.
“I still have a lot of family in this part of the country so I love it here,” he said. “We had a real harsh winter, though, but you learn to adapt.
"Of course, all my friends from California texted me during the winter and asked me 'how do you like New York now?'”
Though it’s been 35 years since he last threw a football for UTEP, Hegarty still keeps in touch with some of the players from that record-setting team.
“I’ve got to be honest, the guy that really keeps everybody in touch is Robert Pufahl,” he said. “Some of the guys I keep in contact with are Tom Costello, Niko Iakopo, Ken Sale, Howard Gasser, Bill Ross, Jerry Walker and a few others.”
He credits his education at UTEP for what he has become.
“Whether it’s teaching, writing for video games or TV or the movies, it all started at UTEP and from the very beginning, the people of El Paso were just so amazing,” he said. “I’ll always have such fond memories of my time in El Paso and I can’t wait to renew them with a lot of old friends and former teammates when I arrive in September.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.