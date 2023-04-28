Luke Smallbone, half of the Grammy-winning Christian contemporary pop duo For King + Country, has a unique take on entertaining the masses.
“I’m not a theologian and maybe I’m wrong, but I think Jesus was one of the most entertaining people in the world,” Smallbone said in a phone interview from Norfolk, Virginia, where the band was to perform.
“How do I know? Because he told stories. He changed the world essentially through miracles and stories. He made limbs grow back. For us, we’re not going to make limbs grow back, but we will fly through the rafters, or we will get into elevators and bring a lot of energy to our shows because that’s what the audience wants.”
For King + Country is making a stop in El Paso in support of its latest album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” its sixth studio album.
The concert is Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano.
Joel Smallbone is the other part of the Sydney, Australia-born, Nashville-based band.
“We didn’t get along very well growing up; that’s just how brothers work,” Luke Smallbone joked. “I actually think music is what brought us together. We were given a gift of not being successful for a number of years. We worked on music for about five years before any type of success. In those five years, we became friends.”
He said there is a big difference between being a brother and being a friend.
“We became people who champion each other,” Smallbone said. “There was absolutely disagreement but that’s what makes music good. You have to come to understand, ‘why that lyric?’ or ‘why that melody?’ Rather than running away from disagreement, which you would probably do with a friend, saying, ‘this is getting too hard, adios.’ With family, you still have to do Christmas together, you still have to do Thanksgiving so you have to resolve that conflict.”
Smallbone said resolving conflict is something he and his brother have gotten better at.
“We both know we’re going to make mistakes, and we’re OK with that,” he said. “With any friendship, with any family relationship, if you can practice the difficult task of forgiveness over and over again, you inevitably have a very good friendship and a very good relationship.”
Whatever they did to keep the peace continues to work.
The progressive pop artist/songwriters have won four Grammy awards, including two for “Burn the Ships,” 10 GMA Dove awards and a Billboard Music Award. They also have nine No. 1 songs including “God Only, Knows,” “Burn the Ships” and “Fix My Eyes.”
This is the second part of the tour that began April 14 and will run through May 31. The first part was from March 31 to May 22, 2022 with 32 stops in the United States.
“There is a grueling element to touring but the hardest part is simply saying goodbye to our wives and our kids,” Smallbone said. “There is a lack of sleep and a lack of creature comforts, but those are things that you are keenly aware of before you get into any of this. In some cases, suffering somewhat gives you purpose and an understanding of what you are trying to shoot for and what you are trying to do. When it does get difficult it means that you are trying to do it for a purpose and a reason; we resonate with that.”
The Smallbones’ musical journey began when another dream ended.
“I tore my ACL playing basketball my junior year of high school,” he said. “I knew that I wasn’t going to be a professional athlete, but I loved it. I didn’t know if I was going to get into sports management or into coaching but I felt like it was taken from me. After graduation, Joel comes up to me and asked me how I felt about writing songs. I grew up singing in the shower, but I never anticipated doing this as a job.”
Music continues to be his calling.
“Lately, I’ve been talking to my kids about what they want to be when they grow up and it got me thinking about what God is calling them to do,” he said. “What you want to do and the purpose of His calling are two very different things. For example, someone can listen to a song and they could be feeling hurt about their hardships, and in 3 minutes and 30 seconds they can come out the other side and maybe a tear will drop or maybe a smile will form on their face. Three minutes and 30 seconds can change the trajectory of their day, it can change the trajectory of their heart. To me, that’s the purpose of what we do.”
That is what drives Smallbone to continue, even when he is tired and feeling a little lost.
“The world is looking for hope,” he said. “People are looking for a reason to live. Young people today are conflicted and are looking for truth. I’m not saying that I have all the answers. For me, I was raised in a family that taught me the love of Jesus transforms people and I want to display that for people.”
He said there is joy in seeing that transformation.
“There is truth to loving your neighbor as yourself,” he said. “There is a joy to walk into a coffee shop with a smile on your face and asking someone how they are doing. The stage just magnifies that a bit more. We get to do that in front of thousands of people. I don’t want to walk by that gift without recognizing it. It is easy to forget that it matters to people. People are desperately looking for hope in their lives.”
The writing process is shared by Joel and Luke, who is two and half years younger than his brother, and another writer.
“We have different roles; I’m the starter and he’s the finisher,” he said. “If you want songs to feel more personal you should write them that way. I write songs to comfort my own soul. But when you write them, they become other people’s songs. As the song writer, you feel less lonely because you realize that there are millions of other people in the world who are walking through very similar things.”
For King + Country, which is widely known for its theatrical, energetic stage shows – “I want to be wildly entertaining because people are more likely to get captured and listen to the message,” Smallbone said – continues to draw sold-out crowds.
They do this by telling their stories through song and witnessing miracles.
“You are convicted in the challenge of telling great stories as Jesus did,” Smallbone said. “And the miracles? Miracles take place in doctors’ offices and other places, but the ultimate miracle takes place in someone’s soul. I want to see a miracle take place in someone’s heart. I hope that we create a place through these events, were we afford them that opportunity where there could be that moment for transformation.
“It could be something as simple as a tear drop when they are reflecting on a song we are performing,” SmalIbone continued. “I hope people feel the love of Jesus. I hope when they leave the concert they say, ‘there was something unearthly about that experience.’ I hope that is the evidence of who Jesus is.”
Email El Paso Inc. features editor Victor R. Martinez at vmartinez@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-4442 ext. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.