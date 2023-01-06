In November, I traveled from Barcelona, Spain, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on a westbound transatlantic cruise.
I came home relaxed, no jet lag, well fed and entertained after two weeks at sea.
My friends and relatives were surprised: You went by yourself? You were a solo passenger in your ship’s cabin? And you’re 94?
My late husband and I had sailed on more than 60 cruises together. Would I enjoy traveling by myself?
My wonderful kids became a cheering squad. On our weekly Zoom sessions, they urged me to book the trip: “Go mom! You can do it!”
The Celebrity Reflection was my ship choice. After a summer of European cruises, it was on its way to Florida for winter Caribbean cruising. I’ve always been a great fan of “repositioning cruises” (the embarkation and disembarkation ports are different). In the 1990’s, these “repo” cruises were inexpensive ways to cross the big “pond.”
In recent years, cruise lines extended these voyages by adding interesting ports at either end. The Reflection was visiting three Spanish cities, Valencia, Cartagena and Malaga, as well as Ponte Delgada in the Azores. Its Bermuda visit was canceled because of COVID problems.
I had second thoughts after checking cruise prices. No solo fares were offered – a veranda cabin price was the same for one or two occupants.
Solo travelers are a growing segment in the cruise industry – nice to travel when you want or perhaps you’d just like the introspective time a solo vacation can provide. Unfortunately, most ships charge expensive “single supplements.”
Norwegian Cruise Lines recently designated a group of cabins for single passengers (all inside cabins) and added an exclusive lounge/club for solo travelers to meet others or nosh throughout the day.
The large, newer Celebrity ships (Edge, Apex, Beyond and Ascent) feature some designated single staterooms – with verandas! Windstar cruises offers waived or reduced single traveler supplements and on some Windstar sailings there’s no single supplement at all. No “solo” club needed because their ships are small and single travelers blend into the ship’s social family easily. Check out windstarcruises.com/reduced-single-supplement/ for more information.
Fortunately for me, bookings were not going well and prices started to go down. When the price for a single passenger in a double cabin became reasonable, I made my reservation. I booked an “Aqua” class cabin, which is less expensive than a suite – but offers a private dining room (Blu) for breakfast and dinner. The food was superb and the entire restaurant staff was excellent and accommodating. Tables were for two but close enough to chat with neighbors on either side.
The Reflection is one of Celebrity’s five Solstice Class of ships. A wonderful collection of contemporary art can be found in stairwells and corridors – like visiting a museum every day. Most unusual for a large ship: a half acre of real grass lawn – which gets fertilized, cut and mowed.
Passengers were sitting in squashy chairs on the lawn watching movies on a big screen; some were enjoying the chairs for naps. One section of lawn is dedicated to bocce ball, where the players looked like players in a French film!
The swimming pools, (indoor and outdoor) hot tubs and deck chairs were always available since the ship was slightly more than half full. Daytime lectures/films on Elvis Presley and The Beatles appealed to the 60-80 age group (majority of passengers), and a smaller movie theater showed different first run films every day. And, of course, there was no shortage of talented singers, dancers and comedians for evening shows.
I was well entertained and met wonderful new friends from different parts of the world. My first cruise as a solo traveler was extraordinary and reaffirming.
Where to next?
Ruth Taber, member of the Society of Professional Journalists has been writing about travel for more than 30 years.
