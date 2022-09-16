Ethan Taliesin Houser knew early on in life that he would be an artist like his father and grandfather before him.
“When I was around 3, my father asked me if I was going to be artist,” Ethan Houser said. “According to what I have been told, I replied, ‘I already are one.’”
Even at a young age, Ethan Houser said his father, sculptor and artist John Sherill Houser, would discuss composition with him.
Later, working as a student in his father’s atelier, a studio where students learn from a master, Houser said he got a classical art education.
His grandfather was Ivan Houser, assistant sculptor to Gutzon Borglum in the carving of Mount Rushmore. He also was influenced by classical sculptor Julian Martinez.
So, it’s no surprise the younger Houser helped his father when he created the first two sculptures in the XII Travelers project – The Equestrian and Fray Garcia.
The younger Houser finished the third sculpture, that of Susan Shelby Magoffin, and now he has finished the Benito Juárez statue, the fourth in the project.
The Benito Juárez statue will be unveiled Sept. 25 at Chamizal National Memorial.
The statue, which Houser said his father referred to as boy/man, depicts Juárez as a young Zapotec Indian reading alongside a sheep and, across the bench, as the Mexican president.
“As a boy, he didn’t speak Spanish,” Houser said. “He was illiterate, but he was very precocious. When Benito Juárez was 3 years old, his parents both died. He and his two sisters went to live with their grandparents who died shortly after. So, he went to an uncle. It was not a very good situation there helping his uncle herd sheep. One time when he lost a sheep, he knew his uncle would be furious. Rather then return home and face his uncle’s wrath, he decided to take off for Oaxaca city on foot.”
He eventually met a Franciscan lay-brother who began to educate him.
When the statue is unveiled, it will fulfill a decades-old promise to Mexico to create a statue of Juárez to match theirs of President Abraham Lincoln.
That promise was made after the Chamizal Treaty in 1964, which reset the boundary of Mexico and the United States. The Chamizal conflict began while these two presidents were in office, and both were locked in battles to save their respective republics – the Civil War for Lincoln and the war against France for Juárez.
The XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest began in 1988.
John Houser was inspired by artist Tom Lea’s Twelve Travelers’ illustrated book and calendar of 1947, a tribute to a dozen pioneers and historical figures who came through the Paso del Norte – the Pass of the North.
After John Houser died in 2018, his son Ethan picked up his father’s work.
On the Juárez project, Ethan Houser used his father’s maquette, a small model of the piece, and slightly changed it so that the young Juárez would be sitting cross-legged with a sheep, instead of sitting like the adult version.
“My father was classically trained, as was my grandfather,” Houser said. “That was my art education, studying the masters. It’s not like anything goes. There’s a lot of observation. I studied with John the way they used to do it … passing knowledge down through generations.”
Besides sculpture, Ethan Houser also does portrait painting and other design projects. He is working with a Finnish company to design electric guitars. But he hopes to be able to continue the XII Travelers project, depending on what the board decides in the future.
The next project, board president Kenna Ramirez said, will be Tigua Gov. Francisco Tilagua, who was head of the tribe in the 1680s. It will be placed near the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo mission.
Ramirez has nothing but praise for her board, who she said has done an amazing job raising the money needed to bring the Juárez statue to fruition.
The Juárez monument will be placed on the esplanade in front of the Chamizal Theater.
“It makes sense for the monument to be placed at Chamizal,” said Ramirez, who has been working on the project since 2007. “That’s where Benito Juárez started dealing with the Treaty of Chamizal when farmers went to him asking how the Rio Grande had flooded their lands.”
Ramirez added that the opening will be the first time the park will be open since the pandemic, “so people will get to enjoy the park for the first time in many years.”
The unveiling will include entertainment from both countries.
“It will be a joyful celebration of the ties that bind both countries, as well as the friendship that unites them, especially those of us who live at the border,” Ramirez said. “It’s similar to the friendship both presidents Lincoln and Juárez had that has continued throughout the centuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.