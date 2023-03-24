The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra and the El Paso Symphony will perform their 15th annual Side by Side concert.
More than 200 musicians from the El Paso Symphony, the El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestras and Tocando Music Project will perform at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 26 in the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
The concert showcases all the components of EPSO’s artistic and educational mission in one event that celebrates and expands the idea of playing “side by side” to the larger, culturally rich community.
“The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Side by Side concert is a wonderful example of how seriously El Paso takes its music education,” Nathan Black, EPSYO general manager, said in a press release. “What could be more meaningful to our students than having them perform onstage alongside our professional musicians from the El Paso Symphony Orchestra? It is a tradition we deeply cherish.”
Led by conductors Nathan Black, Jose Rios, Rodrigo Maldonado and Jennifer Martinez, the concert will feature music by classic composers Vivaldi, Dvořák, Johann Strauss and Tchaikovsky, and American composers Soon Hee Newbold and Richard Meyer.
Also performing will be 2023 Concerto Competition grand prize winner Chloe Morris.
Morris is a 16-year-old sophomore at Las Cruces High School. She has been playing the violin since she was 6.
She studies under the direction of Simon Gollo, violin professor at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. and visits him regularly to have intensive in-person lessons.
Morris studies locally with Ana Maria Quintero, a tenured fourth chair of the New Mexico Philharmonic.
In addition, Morris attends a yearly lesson with Heidi Harris, former associate concertmaster of the St. Louis Symphony.
She received honorable mention in the 2019 El Paso Youth Orchestras Concerto Competition and has performed in the Jackie McGehee Young Artists Competition in 2021 and 2022.
She plays with the El Paso Youth Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Las Cruces High School Chamber Orchestra. She was selected and participated in the Southwest Honor Orchestra in November of 2022 and the New Mexico All State competition in January 2023.
Morris has attended multiple summer programs in recent years. She auditioned and was selected for the Texas Strings Festival (2019, 2022) where she had the opportunity to study under Vadim Gluzman, Mimi Zweig and Pasha Sabouri.
In 2022, she was awarded a Merit scholarship and attended Brevard Music Center’s Orchestral Institute, studying with Margaret Karp, violin professor at University of Kentucky.
She will attend New England Music Camp in Sidney, Maine, in the summer. She aspires to be a professional musician and major in violin performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.