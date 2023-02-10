Soprano Cristina Jones, mezzo-soprano Meaghan Heath, tenor Angelo Ferrari, baritone Levi Hernandez and the UTEP Choral Union will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra for a night of “Mozart and Arias” at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 17-18 in the Plaza Theatre.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Failure of retaining wall in Montecillo development sparks lawsuit, delays construction
- Ring, ring. It’s the dog
- No, the ‘DK’ does not stand for Donkey Kong
- Work begins on Foster development in North El Paso
- Vickie Guerrero: Playing the villian role to perfection
- Long a dream, cross-border freight shuttle gains steam
- El Paso executive to lead Tenet’s western region
- Apparel brand puts love of El Paso at the ‘fore’-front
- Charlie Clark Infiniti opens on Westside
- El Paso foundation names 2023 board officers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- McCall Center: Pride, history and reflection
- Coloring book prepares Clint students for crises
- Borderland Bourbon: Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey hits the spot
- EPSO presents ‘Mozart and Arias’
- Alicia Silverstone to speak at annual Women’s Wellness Summit
- Local sports personalities predict the Super Bowl winner
- Kappy's Corner: SportsTalk broadcasts from Super Bowl LVII
- El Paso History Radio Show: The Kid’s Festival
Most Popular
Articles
- Failure of retaining wall in Montecillo development sparks lawsuit, delays construction
- Ring, ring. It’s the dog
- No, the ‘DK’ does not stand for Donkey Kong
- Work begins on Foster development in North El Paso
- Vickie Guerrero: Playing the villian role to perfection
- Long a dream, cross-border freight shuttle gains steam
- El Paso executive to lead Tenet’s western region
- Apparel brand puts love of El Paso at the ‘fore’-front
- Charlie Clark Infiniti opens on Westside
- El Paso foundation names 2023 board officers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- McCall Center: Pride, history and reflection
- Coloring book prepares Clint students for crises
- Borderland Bourbon: Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey hits the spot
- EPSO presents ‘Mozart and Arias’
- Alicia Silverstone to speak at annual Women’s Wellness Summit
- Local sports personalities predict the Super Bowl winner
- Kappy's Corner: SportsTalk broadcasts from Super Bowl LVII
- El Paso History Radio Show: The Kid’s Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.