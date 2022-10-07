Food from 20 of El Paso’s finest restaurants and 400 wine selections highlight the 9th annual El Paso Wine and Food Festival.
El Paso’s premier wine and food event brings together the stars of El Paso’s culinary scene with acclaimed local chefs and wine experts, all while supporting the many Rotary Club of El Paso projects. This includes Children’s Holiday Party and Book Distribution, RotaCare El Paso Medical Clinic, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, International Youth Exchange, Rotary Wheels Bikes for Kids, and Ramp Builds to assist disabled and homebound individuals.
The event is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 near San Jacinto Plaza Downtown.
“Where else can you enjoy such a fabulous setting, sample great food and fantastic wines, and walk away feeling great, knowing that you touched hundreds of lives through Rotary projects?” Mayela Macias, president of the Rotary Club of El Paso said in a press release. “It’s not only an extraordinary value; it’s an extraordinary cause.”
In addition to tastings, selected participating wineries will offer discounted bottles of wine for sale in a fully functional wine store. Representatives from some of the world’s top wineries will be on hand to showcase their wines and answer questions.
Wineries include Duckhorn, Silver Oak, Black Stallion, Moet, Hennessy, Hess, Rombauer, Bogle, Amici, Paul Hobbs, Ramey and Trefethen.
Chefs from Ambar, Crave, DH Lescombes, Dragon Fly, Entrecote, Hallelujah BBQ, Mesa Street Grill, 150 Sunset, 1700 Steakhouse, Park Tavern, Podium Finish, Pot au Feu, Ruli’s, Ruth’s Chris, Sushi Itto and others are expected to attend.
Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist and singer Julio Ortiz.
