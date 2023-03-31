Sienna Griego Castañon’s mother and father donate time and money.
So does her grandmother and her aunt.
In fact, her entire family does.
It’s safe to say generosity is part of the Hornedo Middle School 8th grader’s DNA.
After the Salvation Army made a presentation to the National Junior Honor Society at Horendo, the group decided to raise funds for them.
Sienna, 13, got to work, sending a message to her extended family and friends asking for help.
“I asked everyone to please donate what they can, even a penny helps,” she said. “Then I sent reminders.”
She credits her aunt, Maria Castañon Moats, a partner in Pricewaterhouse Coopers worldwide accounting firm, for giving her the idea to send out messages.
“She’s traveled the world as an accountant and helps with a lot of causes,” Sienna said.
Her goal was to raise $500 but she ended up raising $1,200 of the $5,000 the National Junior Honor Society raised for the Salvation Army. The money was used to fulfill Christmas gift wishes for ill children.
“It was sad because one child asked for a rubber band because she didn’t know what to ask for,” she said. “My child wanted a music box. I’d seen this neat jewelry music box, so I asked my parents for permission to use my money to buy that and pajamas.”
Susan Navarrette, the honor society adviser and math teacher at Horendo, said Sienna is one of the most compassionate students she has taught.
“She is continuously looking, really looking for how she might be able to help others,” Navarrette said. “She helps peers academically and emotionally. She also thinks more globally, as in how she can help anyone in our community or how can she create ways the world can work better for everyone.”
Navarrette said Sienna is also a dedicated student.
“She is so meticulous,” Navarrette said. “I love that she asks questions even when no one else will. She just does all that she needs to do to keep her focus on her education. Her grades are extremely important to her, and she keeps her eyes on that prize in all of her classes.”
The need to help started when she was seven.
“I saw an old man who was homeless, I gave him my Icee,” she said. “It felt so great. Then we bought him food from a drive in.”
Sienna already is looking at her future and is thinking of two professions. As an admirer of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, she wants to become a Supreme Court Judge.
“I want to help women’s rights,” she said.
If not, she wants to become a neurosurgeon.
To support her dreams, she takes all advanced classes in school. She belongs to Hornedo’s Math and Science Club, Student Council and Chess Club.
She loves swimming, tennis and golf. Sienna is also learning how to play the piano and American Sign Language.
“I talk a lot with my hands, so it’s a natural,” Sienna said with a laugh.
She’d like to go to Harvard, Stanford or Yale and is saving money toward that goal.
“I’m blessed to have a house, food, good, loving and supportive parents,” she said. “I always want to make a difference. I want to help the little guy.”
